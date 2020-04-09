Read: Britain just got pulled back from the edge

Over several years, Corbyn proved himself either unwilling or unable to confront the problem. Modern left-wing anti-Semitism is often blended with (and presented as) criticism of the Israeli government. Corbyn, a lifelong anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist, resisted the party accepting an internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism that includes comparing Israel to the Nazis, calling its existence a “racist endeavour,” and using traditionally anti-Semitic imagery or tropes (such as the “blood libel”) to criticize the country. In some local Labour meetings, members called Jewish activists “Zios”—short for “Zionists.” A recording surfaced of Corbyn himself saying that Zionists “don’t understand English irony.” (He apologized, but argued that he was using the term “in the accurate political sense and not as a euphemism for Jewish people.”)

These events led to the resignation of high-profile Jewish Labour members of Parliament. At the general election in December, one of Labour’s oldest affiliated societies, the Jewish Labour Movement, refused to campaign for the party. In the days before the vote, Britain’s chief rabbi wrote an editorial arguing that “a new poison—sanctioned from the very top—has taken root in the Labour Party.” The deep links between Labour and Britain’s Jewish community, which date back to the party’s popularity among working-class immigrants to the East End of London in the early 20th century, had been broken. Labour’s self-image as a fundamentally anti-racist party was badly damaged.

Starmer is determined to change that. He has already spoken with representatives of four Jewish organizations—in a joint Zoom meeting, given the pandemic—and written op-eds acknowledging the issue for the Evening Standard, The Sunday Times, and The Jewish Chronicle. “We have to be honest that this is a cultural problem and only by listening and learning can we change that,” he wrote in the Chronicle. “This is a moral imperative, not a political one.”

Really, it is both. Corbyn never formulated a convincing answer to why there was a backlog of unresolved disciplinary cases related to anti-Semitism and why the party’s treatment of whistleblowers spurred them to sue it for defamation. At one of Starmer’s campaign events for the leadership, in South London on February 24, I heard him list the reasons Labour had lost the general election—worries about “the leadership” and Brexit were mentioned by voters on the doorstep, he said. “And I’m very, very sad to say, I’m afraid anti-Semitism came up. Both as a values issue and as a competence issue.”

Those two words—values and competence—are key to Starmer’s plan to remake Labour. Britain’s Jewish community is small—0.5 percent of the population—but the issue of anti-Semitism cut through more broadly in the general election. To many Jewish voters, the party’s failure to expel anti-Semitic conspiracists and cranks has been personally painful, even frightening. To the wider electorate, it sent out the message that Corbyn was either complicit or incompetent. Neither is an attractive proposition when choosing a prime minister.