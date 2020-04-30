Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this heavy representation within the health services has taken a significant toll. Six Filipino nurses, as well as one psychiatrist, have died in the U.S. because of complications from COVID-19, according to the Philippines embassy in Washington, D.C. The toll is higher in Britain: Twenty-two Filipino nurses and hospital workers employed by the NHS have died, according to the embassy there. These numbers are almost certain to rise as countries struggle to bring the pandemic under control.

Some of those who have died, such as Doronila and Noel Sinkiat, 64, a nurse at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., had lived in the countries where they worked for dozens of years, and had obtained citizenship. Sinkiat was part of a wave of tens of thousands of Filipino health-care workers who emigrated in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Others had left home more recently, like Warlito Valdez, who moved near Vancouver three years ago to work as a caregiver at a center for disabled people. Another treated war veterans in a Michigan hospital. Two worked as porters, moving patients and equipment through the hallways of a hospital in Oxford, England.

Significantly better pay compared with what they would make at home remains the main driver for many Filipinos to seek nursing employment abroad, but other factors are more complex, according to Catherine Ceniza Choy, a professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley. In her book Empire of Care, Choy traces the history of Filipino nurses in the U.S. to early-20th-century American colonialism in the Philippines, which lasted until the archipelago gained independence in 1946. The migrations have social and cultural aspects as well: “this idea of the adventure, the associations with Hollywood and M&Ms and Broadway that can mean independence and freedom and luxury,” Choy told me.

By the time Sinkiat arrived in the United States in 1979, the Philippines was ruled by the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who sought to transform the country into an export economy and promoted Philippine emigration, at least partly to address domestic unemployment. But that strategy, Choy noted, was rife with contradictions: The government advanced heavy exports of agricultural products, but the Philippines suffered widespread malnutrition; the departure of nurses carried on even though the domestic ratio of nurses to the population was poor. Now, driven by remittances sent home from abroad, what was pitched as a temporary solution persists.

Philippine ambassadors in the U.S. and Britain have praised the efforts of Filipino nurses, online memorial pages have been flooded with comments, and tens of thousands of dollars have been crowdsourced for funeral and family expenses. Even Piers Morgan, the British TV personality who was last year rebuked for a racist Asian impersonation, lauded Filipino nurses as “unsung heroes” during a recent segment. But Jean Encinas-Franco, an assistant political-science professor at the University of the Philippines in Diliman has been critical of the hero terminology frequently deployed by the Philippine government to describe Filipinos working abroad. Encinas-Franco, whose research is focused on perceptions of overseas Filipino workers, told me that the praise often “legitimizes the suffering and sacrifice that they are experiencing abroad,” including, for nurses, underpayment, employment scams, and racism in the workplace. This rhetoric, she continued, has increased during the outbreak. “They were invisible pre-COVID,” she said of these nurses. Now “they have become collateral damage for governments that are ill-prepared to fight this pandemic.”