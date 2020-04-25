The measures, according to Engelbrecht-Bresges, have proved effective: No staff members have fallen ill, and the lack of sporting events worldwide has put the Hong Kong races in a fortuitous position, able to provide gamblers with an event when supply is low. “Definitely that has accelerated our growth,” he said, noting a boost in overseas betting that has largely offset the downturn domestically. Betting turnover has fallen about 3 to 5 percent, a figure Engelbrecht-Bresges seems just fine with. “It’s amazing in this type of circumstance,” he said.

Others—both gamblers and the companies that court them—have not been so fortunate. Take the betting operator William Hill, which has been forced to furlough hundreds of staff. “Without sports, there is no sports betting,” Joe Asher, the chief executive of the company’s U.S. arm, told me. “We’ve got our guys scouring the globe trying to find sports that we can offer.” The search has turned up some obscure alternatives, among them Russian table tennis (the country has a professional league that is still operating). This month, a gambler put down a $900 bet on a parlay of six such matches and collected nearly $19,000 in winnings. Another hit a nine-game parlay, turning $2 into slightly more than $1,400. Part of the popularity of Russian table tennis, Asher said, is likely due to the familiarity of the sport, a staple of bitter sibling rivalries played out in basements and heated rec-center tournaments. “Not on the level of the NBA by any stretch,” he told me, “but everyone knows Ping-Pong.”

Nick, an Indiana resident who asked to be identified by only his first name because of privacy concerns, was turned on to Russian table tennis by a friend after a losing streak of 10 to 15 bets on rugby and Australian rules football. He would usually bet on college sports and mainstream professional leagues, but with those currently closed, the “sports” in “sports betting” are far more unusual. He is now gambling on video games such as the first-person-shooter-game Call of Duty and League of Legends, a fantasy battle game. “The sports I am betting on the most are ones that a lot of people would not consider sports,” he told me. Russian table tennis, he continued, was “wildly random,” but nonetheless a sport he has had good results with. “The biggest thing I have learned about table tennis is that no lead is safe, and a comeback is always possible,” he said. When mainstream sports return, though, did he plan to continue wagering on the matches? “Definitely not.”

President Donald Trump recently bemoaned the lack of sports, saying that he was tired of baseball reruns during a recent press conference as he pushed for lockdown measures to be eased and for life to return to a semblance of normal. Elsewhere, Germany’s top soccer league has said its players could return to the pitch as early as next month, and baseball has returned in South Korea and Taiwan, albeit with mannequins and cardboard cutouts taking the place of fans in the seats. When I asked Engelbrecht-Bresges if he thought the jockey club’s response could be replicated by other sporting leagues, he was skeptical. Few, if any, leagues have their employees living in an area that can be cordoned off, the outbreak in Hong Kong has been far less severe than elsewhere, and sports that are dependent on fans filling stadiums must precariously balance public-health and business concerns, he said.