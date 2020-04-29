Read: A letter from wartime France

Negotiating between lives and livelihoods is not only a political and economic issue; it’s a philosophical one, with consequences that will resonate for years to come. “It’s really a terrible moral choice,” Boris Cyrulnik, a French psychologist and neurologist, told me. “Freedom will lead to death, while constriction and denying people their freedom will stave off death but will bring economic ruin.”

Cyrulnik, who survived the Second World War as an enfant caché—one of thousands of Jewish children sent away by their families to be hidden with foster parents—is an expert in the field of psychological resilience. He views the coronavirus pandemic in a broad context. Pandemics have been with us since the Neolithic period, he said, but the coronavirus interrupts an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity in the West since World War II.

How will we navigate this moment, when we will have to have confidence in ourselves, our governments, and our fellow citizens as we begin to emerge from our homes? Already, levels of trust in leadership vary across Europe and certainly across the United States. Compounding that, we’re reaching the stage in the crisis where our impending freedom can produce even greater anxiety, because the impetus will now be on us as individuals, not just the state, to do the right thing.

Some people—and sometimes I place myself in this category—are grappling with a kind of Stockholm syndrome, in which we’ve grown accustomed to the safe confines of home. But there’s a more vexing element to this new freedom,too. For those who have been holed up at home for so long that they’re wary of venturing outside, strangers become threats. How can we trust that others are staying home if they’re sick? How can we know for sure that the person next to us on public transportation isn’t going to infect us? How can we be certain that local businesses are disinfecting surfaces often enough? How can large offices practice social distancing?

In Paris, where I live, some friends tell me they are going crazy working and homeschooling, and are eager to send their children back to school. Others are wary and would rather keep their kids at home. Some I’ve spoken with believe they shouldn’t in good conscience get on a plane this summer; others are eager to jet off to the Mediterranean for summer holidays they planned before the world changed. Coming to terms with the new normal is hard. Our actions will reshape relationships, as we’ll no doubt be more inclined toward quick judgments if we think our friends and relations are acting out of self-interest rather than the greater good. We’re all living in a science experiment—and a political and social-science experiment, as well.

Much of Europe is ahead of the United States on the infection curve and offers lessons from the near future. (The state of Georgia is something of an exception, ahead of the rest of the country in reopening some businesses). Some areas of Europe have been affected more than others, and the bloc is not at all unified in its response to the pandemic. In France, where more than 23,000 people have died of COVID-19, businesses and schools (but not universities) will begin reopening on May 11—if the infection rate stays low enough—but class sizes will be limited, social distancing will be required, and so will wearing masks on transport and in school. Only later will the government decide when cafés and restaurants might reopen.