But the pubs didn’t disappear entirely; instead, they adapted. Some offer food and drink to go through pickup or home delivery, while others converted into makeshift grocery stores, offering essential items such as eggs, milk, and bread. As more and more real-life pubs closed their doors, though, virtual ones began appearing to take their place. Created by existing boozers and enterprising individuals alike, these digital havens offer all the things a traditional pub might: a place to socialize with strangers, to share a drink with friends, and, of course, to take part in a weekly pub quiz—all from the comfort of one’s own home.

While the coronavirus pandemic has tested the resilience of virtually every institution—from democracies to local parks—in some cases it has also reaffirmed their worth. At a time when people are being confined to the home for the foreseeable future, familiar rituals such as the pub quiz have emerged as a symbol of enduring normalcy, a cure for isolation, and, if nothing else, a way to have fun.

The last time I went to a pub quiz in real life, it was in December at the Walkers of Whitehall, a three-story pub hidden in an alleyway just minutes away from Trafalgar Square in central London. Unlike most of the pub quizzes I’ve been to, this one had a theme (Brexit), prizes (coffee mugs), and, unfortunately for myself, steep competition: civil servants, think tankers, and political reporters—all the sorts of people you could count on to remember exactly how many parliamentarians voted for Theresa May’s Brexit deal at its first attempt of passing, precisely which years in the 20th century Britain held a general election in December, and which particular European Union politician served as the acting president of the European Commission in November. The answers were, in order: 230; 1918 and 1923; and Frans Timmermans.

But the quiz also had all the things I’d come to learn every good one should have: clever team names; an audible quizmaster who can even be heard by the teams at the very back of the room; a fair point system (in this quiz, each team graded another team’s answer sheet); at least one team that all the others can quietly resent for being too good; and, of course, plenty of food and drink to fuel the evening.

Britain has long been a nation of quiz takers—though not always at the pub. Among the earliest examples dates back to January 1938, when the BBC aired its first-ever radio quiz: a transatlantic spelling bee between undergraduates at Harvard and Radcliffe Colleges in the United States and Oxford University. At the time, general-knowledge quizzes were a foreign concept in Britain, a U.S. export the BBC had to explain as being “very popular with American listeners.”

The concept nonetheless took hold, and soon the BBC was broadcasting more “bees,” some of which eventually had nothing to do with spelling. By April of the same year, the General Knowledge Bee was born. The radio program quizzed participants on everything from agriculture to naval intelligence. “It really started in earnest during the [Second World War], when the BBC realized they could use this format of the spelling bee for civic training,” Alan Connor, the author of The Joy of Quiz and a former question editor for the BBC quiz show Only Connect, told me. In one such show, he said, “they would get air-raid wardens from Leeds and air-raid wardens from Manchester and check if they knew the protocol correctly and announce the winner of the pair of them.”