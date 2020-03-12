Read: What you need to know about the coronavirus

The last time an election was postponed in Britain was in 2001. A viral epidemic was spreading across the country and the prime minister at the time, Tony Blair, determined that a delay would be needed to give the government more time to address the crisis. The gravity of the decision—marking the first time an election would be postponed in Britain since the Second World War—wasn’t lost on Blair, who reaffirmed that the one-month delay would be finite because the country “cannot, should not, and will not indefinitely suspend the democratic process.”

The situation Britain faced then was a whole lot different from the one it faces now. Whereas the 2001 outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease resulted in the slaughter of more than 6 million livestock, wreaking havoc on the country’s agriculture and tourism industries, humans were not directly affected. The coronavirus, by comparison, has infected hundreds of people in the country, and more than half a dozen have died. A government assessment suggests that, in a worst-case scenario, up to 80 percent of the U.K. population could contract the disease. In an address to the nation today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the coronavirus “the worst public-health crisis for a generation,” in which “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

Still, Britain has more or less carried on as normal. Were the government to follow through on the Electoral Commission’s recommendation, it would be the first announcement of a major national event being postponed over the coronavirus. The elections, which span 118 local councils and eight major cities, including London, Manchester, and Liverpool, are set to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the polls in May. For context, that’s hundreds of thousands of people gathering at polling stations, waiting in line together, and—as is standard in Britain—marking paper ballots with communal pencils. For the people tasked with counting the ballots, this also means additional hours spent with hundreds of other volunteers. All at a time when the best advice is to maintain social distance.

When I asked the candidates running for mayor of London—a city with just under a quarter of the U.K.’s confirmed cases—about their position on campaigning and voting during a pandemic, their responses were mixed. A spokesman for Mayor Sadiq Khan, the favorite to win, directed me to remarks Khan had made on LBC radio, in which he said there is “no logical reason” to postpone the vote, adding that it is “really important to make postal votes as easy as possible” for concerned voters. A spokesperson for the Conservative Party candidate, Shaun Bailey, whose campaign will continue “until the time comes when experts advise to change tack,” said that following government guidance was crucial. And a spokesperson for the Liberal Democrat candidate, Siobhan Benita, said her campaign would also wait to act until the government provided direction.