By using the language of war, Johnson inevitably both invites comparisons with history, and suffers in light of them. “The tradition of all dead generations weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living,” Karl Marx wrote. As was then, as is now. Each country today, as it battles the coronavirus, has its own memory weighing on its leaders. No American president is entirely free of George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, no French leader of Charles de Gaulle, no British prime minister of Winston Churchill.

In Britain, the weight of Churchill is, perhaps, most crushing—the tale, as it is related to young Britons, too heroic and uncomplicated not to be, no other national hero standing quite as tall. The Blitz spirit, keeping calm and carrying on, fighting on the beaches, and never giving in are what is expected, whether it is Brexit or COVID-19. In times of national crisis, people turn to what they know—to the myths and caricatures that define them.

In his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson has sought refuge in the classic Churchillian mix of defiance and confidence, previously reassuring the nation it will “get through this” even if “many more families are going to lose loved ones.” Last night, he plunged deep into this well, ordering the country to stay at home, not asking people to do so but telling them they “must.” He did not do so with Churchillian swagger. “No prime minister wants to enact measures like this,” he said solemnly, no hint of the smirk that can often escape his control when he’s uncomfortable. Johnson has not quite been convincing in this emergency-leader role in which he has suddenly been cast. He has been calm—too calm for many—but also uncertain and hesitant, moving more slowly than Emmanuel Macron, dogged by an inability until, perhaps, last night to convey the kind of simple messages in power that he proved so able to do when campaigning for power.

Last night was Johnson’s big moment. He did not fluff it, but nor did he soar—it was solid, serious, and authentic, peppered with Johnsonian fist clenches but shorn of unnecessarily verbose language. But it was also late, days after Macron, Angela Merkel, and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar had made similar sermons. Too late? Too reluctant? Or well timed, nerve held? We will not know for weeks, if not months.

Even among members of Parliament belonging to his Conservative Party and to advisers close to Johnson that I spoke with, there have been clear signs of tension over his handling of the crisis. One adviser, who requested anonymity to discuss internal government deliberations, voiced concern that the government’s messaging had been too nuanced to get through to the public, and that Johnson’s instinctive libertarianism had been a drag on more decisive action. The public appears to be largely behind Johnson—for now—with satisfaction in his leadership jumping five points since the crisis began, according to one poll.