Harry and Meghan have departed from royal protocol by laying the blame for this unhappiness squarely at the door of the media. The novelist Hilary Mantel once compared the Royal Family to pandas. There is one big difference, though: Zoos are nice to pandas. Parts of the British press have often taken a baiting tone with the royals, accusing them of being lazy drifters while also making it impossible for them to hold down normal jobs. They are too fat, too thin, too “waity,” too “pushy,” too opinionated, too everything.

Read: The issue with Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Harry has called out this attitude more since meeting and marrying Markle—a woman with a successful career, money and opinions of her own. Soon after their relationship became public in 2016, he released a statement criticizing “the racial undertones of comment pieces” as well as the “outright sexism and racism of social-media trolls.” He has repeatedly made it clear that the press harassment of Markle has stirred up memories of his mother, Diana, who was being pursued by paparazzi when her car crashed in a Paris underpass in August 1997. “One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car,” he told a BBC documentary on the 20th anniversary of her death.

In October, when Meghan launched a lawsuit against a British newspaper for publishing a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Harry supported the move. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he said in a statement. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Accordingly, the announcement about stepping back was accompanied by the launch of a new website, SussexRoyals.com, with a section dedicated to the media. Harry and Meghan will no longer participate in the “royal rota” system, in which one media outlet covers an event and distributes footage and photographs to other organizations. Instead, they will work with “grassroots media organisations and young, up-and-coming journalists,” and “provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting.” In other words … Harry and Meghan to Royal Correspondents: Drop Dead.

The Royal Family was surprised and “disappointed” by the announcement, which does not seem to have been cleared in advance. But really, it cannot have come as much of a shock. Harry and Meghan have been edging toward the royal exit door for months. Megxit was merely a matter of time. They have only just returned from six weeks with their baby son, Archie, in a private house on Vancouver Island in Canada, a location that stayed secret until almost the end of their stay. They missed the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham and undertook no public engagements in that period. It was a remarkable leave of absence from life in the royal zoo.