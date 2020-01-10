The truth was, this was a case of two cultures colliding: France, where a thick red line is drawn between private and personal matters, and Britain, which doesn’t accept such binary distinctions. For the British press, personal misbehavior is fair game because it reveals character traits which, the argument goes, the public is entitled to know given it involves people asking for power over the citizenry. Even the sniff of hypocrisy, of a life less faithful than projected, has traditionally been enough. (The irony, of course, is that Britain has now elected a prime minister with a track record of infidelity, an unknown number of children and a live-in girlfriend not dissimilar to Hollande.)

In Britain, hypocrisy is the killer charge, the worst sin of all. John Major’s government was kicked out of office in 1997 in part because its “back to basics” campaign, advocating a return to traditional values, gave the press more ammunition with which to target its “sleaze.” The former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband suffered endless mockery for professing socialism while having two kitchens in his house. And David Cameron’s failure to know the price of bread because he had “a breadmaker at home” was front-page news, showing that he was out of touch with the people he was imposing austerity upon. When Boris Johnson was asked the same question, he replied: “I can tell you the price of a bottle of champagne, how about that?” For this answer, Johnson received amused applause, not vitriol. Why? It painted him as more out of touch than his predecessors but less hypocritical.

And here we arrive at Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family, taking on fewer duties while continuing to “fully support” the Queen. The pair will split their time between Britain and North America in order to pursue more “cause-driven activities” and take greater control over their public engagements.

Johnson, who once described his policy on cake as “pro–having it and pro–eating it,” appears to have fellow cakeists in the Sussexs. It doesn’t take a royal kremlinologist to work out that you can’t step back from your duties and fully support the person in charge of doling out those duties, or retain the privileges of a constitutionally apolitical institution and promote causes that stray into politics. It’s rather like me suggesting to my editor that I intend to step back from my daily duties as a journalist, while insisting I remained fully supportive of his vision to publish stories and to pay me anyway. Perhaps I should try?

Harry and Meghan are easy to sympathize with. Who isn’t in favor of having cake and eating it, too? In politics, after all, everyone is a cakeist: No one wants to pay more tax, but everyone wants better services. Conservatives espouse self-sufficiency and a small state—but not for their voters, who rather like universal benefits. Young liberals, meanwhile, beat their chests for redistribution—as long as it flows in their direction.