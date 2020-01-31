Some holidays are as much about commemorating historical events as they are about establishing new traditions. It was the end of the Civil War that prompted President Abraham Lincoln to declare the last Thursday of November a national day of unity and thanks, or Thanksgiving, not the infamous feast between pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe on which the modern holiday is ostensibly based.

If ever Britain needed its own day of national unity, it’s now. The past few years have proved incredibly divisive—not only threatening to tear apart relationships and families, but testing the very foundations of the country’s political system. January 31 is unlikely to be that day, though. “National days presuppose a lack of opposition, if not enthusiasm, from the majority,” David Edgerton, a British historian and the author of The Rise and Fall of the British Nation: A Twentieth-Century History, told me. Creating a national day around an event that has so divided the country would do little to bring it together. If anything, Edgerton said, “doing something big would be counterproductive, because what it’s most likely to generate is a [counterprotest] that will actually be larger than any celebration [the government] might want to put on.”

With or without a formal holiday, there will still be celebrations—including the selling of “Got Brexit Done” merchandise by the governing Conservative Party, as well as a party outside Parliament hosted by a pro-Brexit campaign group. But there will also be some notable absences. Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, who was among the most ardent supporters of Brexit in his party, announced this week that he will be skipping the festivities. “Bearing in mind our need to unite this country when many people feel great sorrow about leaving the EU, I’m encouraging magnanimity from Brexit supporters,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s time for big hearts.”

Perhaps for this reason, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen to strike a more muted, conciliatory tone to mark the occasion. “No matter how you voted in 2016, it is the time to look ahead with confidence to the global, trail-blazing country we will become over the next decade and heal past divisions,” Johnson said ahead of Brexit Day. “That is what I will be doing on 31 January and I urge everyone across the U.K. to do the same.”

And starting tomorrow, the government will reportedly aim to put Brexit behind it—if not in practice, then at least in official wording. But as my colleagues Tom McTague and Helen Lewis have noted, there is no getting Brexit done, at least not in the foreseeable future. With years of negotiations over Britain’s relationship with the EU and over trade with other countries still to come, Brexit will at least be remembered in the short term—official holiday or not.