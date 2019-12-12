Farage’s lack of electoral triumph doesn’t mean he has failed politically, though. To the contrary, he has emerged as one of the most influential British politicians of the past 20 years, amplifying the issue of Britain’s EU membership from the fringes to the heart of the debate, pressuring the government to hold a referendum it did not want to achieve a result no one thought possible, and forcing both of Britain’s main parties to reshape their policies on immigration and the EU—all while never once holding a seat in Britain’s Parliament.

Farage’s success is a testament to the impact populist figures can have, even in their exclusion. Across Europe, far-right, populist parties have demonstrated their ability to restructure electoral politics within their respective countries simply by setting the terms of the public debate—often on one signature issue—and forcing traditional parties to engage. In doing so, they have revealed the true innovation of the new far right: Electoral victory in the conventional sense isn’t a necessary condition of winning.

Nigel Farage has proved that better than anyone.

Though Farage has long pitted himself against career politicians, his background isn’t dissimilar to theirs. Born to an upper-middle-class family in the southeast county of Kent, Farage, like much of Britain’s ruling class, attended an elite private school in South London. But upon graduation at the age of 18, he opted to skip university and begin a career in finance as a commodities trader.

At the time, Farage identified with the Conservative Party, having been inspired by Margaret Thatcher’s leadership to join when he was 14. “I felt that I was always going to be a Conservative,” he told the BBC years later. The feeling didn’t last. In 1992, Conservative Prime Minister John Major signed Britain up to the Maastricht treaty, establishing the modern-day economic and political structures of the EU—a move that prompted Farage to quit in protest. A year later, he became a founding member of the right-wing, euroskeptic UK Independence Party. After three failed attempts to win seats at both the British and European levels, Farage had his moment in 1999, with the European Parliament elections. He has used his seat to rail against the institution, as well as the “political elites” he believes perpetuate Britain’s place in it, ever since.

In its early years, UKIP was considered a “fringe” grouping, and even later on was dismissed by former Prime Minister David Cameron (then still leader of the opposition) as a party of “fruitcakes, loonies, and closet racists.” Not until Farage was elected leader in 2006 did it begin to emerge as a political force, buoyed by Farage’s high profile and the party’s increased focus on immigration—an issue that had become more salient following the EU’s 2004 expansion into Central and Eastern Europe and the resulting uptick in movement to Britain. In 2013, UKIP secured third place in the British local elections, ahead of the Liberal Democrats, who were then part of a governing coalition with Cameron’s Conservatives. Later that year it did even better, winning the most votes, and the most seats, at European Parliament elections, marking the first time a British national contest hadn’t been won by either Labour or the Conservatives in more than a century.