The reason? NATO’s chief internal critic: Trump.

According to two senior British officials, one current and one former, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss NATO’s internal politics, the organization’s European members were desperate to avoid instability before next year’s American election. They worried that any change to its leadership would mean giving Trump, as leader of NATO’s most important power, considerable sway over Stoltenberg’s successor. By handing Stoltenberg two more years, the organization had bought itself breathing space beyond the 2020 election, when a new president may be in the White House.

Still, the move exposes the structural weaknesses at the heart of the alliance, suggesting that NATO feels unable to appoint a new leader, fearful of exacerbating its internal tensions.

Stoltenberg has repeatedly tried to attribute the fissures within NATO—from Trump’s regular complaints about the defense-spending contributions of its members to Macron’s diagnosis—not to its own inherent fragility, but to the realities of being both a political and military alliance.

“We are 29 allies from both sides of the Atlantic,” Stoltenberg told a conference in London yesterday. “It would be strange if 29 allies with different political parties, different histories, [and] different geographies always agreed on everything. The lesson we’ve learned from history is that despite these differences, we have always been able to unite around our core task to protect and defend each other, because it’s in our international security interest to do so.”

Stoltenberg’s commitment to dialogue and compromise has served him well in his time as secretary-general, and indeed endeared him to NATO states when he was first tapped for the job.

Born to a family of politicians and diplomats, his entry into politics came early in life with his opposition to the Vietnam War as a teenager. In his mid-20s, he became the leader of the youth wing of Norway’s Labour Party, which opposed Norwegian membership in NATO (a position that Stoltenberg shared at the time, but later helped reverse). He eventually became the country’s prime minister and by 2014, after serving three terms in the position, he had distinguished himself not only as a firm supporter of the alliance (his government backed NATO military campaigns in both Afghanistan and Libya), but as a skilled diplomat—particularly when engaging with Russia. In 2010, while still Norway’s leader, Stoltenberg struck an agreement with Moscow to resolve a decades-long dispute over maritime borders in the Barents Sea, a breakthrough attributed in part to his rapport with then-President Dmitry Medvedev.

“He comes from a country that has had the Soviet Union and Russia as a neighbor forever,” Jan Egeland, the former United Nations undersecretary-general and a longtime friend of Stoltenberg’s, told The Atlantic. “That’s the political reality he grew up with … so he’s actually uniquely qualified. NATO would perhaps be in another place, in a much worse place, if someone else had been at the helm for the last few years. And it’s because of his mentality, because of his background, because of his skills, ability, and wisdom, and enormous diplomatic ability.”