This time, T-shirts appropriate in summer were swapped for sweatshirts and puffy jackets, baseball caps for beanies, but the frustration at the government remained unchanged. “They are not responsive to us at all; we are very disappointed. Many, many of us cannot sleep, we have tears in our eyes,” one protester, Lum Li, told me as she stood near an enormous banner depicting a collage of protest moments from the past few months, a print of a painting made by her and her husband, Lum Long. “The government lies to us everyday. The police tell lies everyday,” Long interjected.

With pro-democracy protesters and the government at a deadlock, Lam, as well as officials in Beijing and business tycoons, have all pointed the finger at Hong Kong’s lack of national education as a major cause behind the ongoing demonstrations. The standoff, they believe, can be remedied by more patriotic teachings in schools, which would foster less rebellious future generations.

Yet this solution is one that has been offered up before, seven years ago, and ended in failure. Protests in 2012 forced officials to shelve the plan then, and helped give rise to a generation of young Hong Kong activists, many of whom are involved in the current demonstrations.

Today’s protesters would actually brand themselves as patriots, willing to give up everything—their future, their jobs, their freedoms, their families, and even their life—in a fight for a better Hong Kong. The problem is that they are not the kind of patriots that Beijing—or Lam—wants. The past six months in Hong Kong have seen more than 900 protests, at least a third of the city’s 7 million people take to the streets, more than 10,000 rounds of tear gas and several rounds of live ammunition fired at them, and the death of one young protester. For many, everything has changed, from their trust in the city’s government and institutions to their relationship with the police, their neighborhoods, and even the local subway operator. And yet the government seems set on returning to a remedy that appears ready-made for failure.

“Xi Jinping thinks what went wrong was the education system of Hong Kong,” Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Centre for China Studies, says of the Chinese leader’s reaction to the protests. “This is a heavy-handed attempt to make up for lost time. They think that from now on they must double down on this patriotic education.”

It is a strategy Beijing has used on the mainland, where measures to boost nationalism through the country’s classrooms have sharply ramped up since Xi came to power in 2012. Yet the efforts are markedly more complicated in Hong Kong, which, thanks to its autonomous powers, has long had its own, independent education system, as well as a different language.