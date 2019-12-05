The three men were charged this summer with carrying out the murder, but little information emerged about who might have ordered the hit. Until this month, when an alleged middleman came forward with intriguing information. In exchange for immunity in a separate case, he said that one of Malta’s richest men, Yorgen Fenech, whose company had won a public contract to build a power station, had funded the journalist’s assassination; before her death, Caruana Galizia had reported alleged corruption in the deal. The tip-off led to Fenech’s being charged on Saturday. (He pled not guilty.)

Reuters identified Fenech as the owner of a Dubai-based company that had been established to make payments to two offshore accounts set up by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and Konrad Mizzi, Malta’s current tourism minister—accounts whose existence Caruana Galizia had first detailed when she combed through the findings of the Panama Papers reporting in 2016. Fenech declined to confirm to Reuters whether he owned the company. Schembri and Mizzi have acknowledged that they owned the offshore accounts, but deny all wrongdoing. It’s unclear whether Schembri and Mizzi’s accounts received money from the Dubai-based firm.

Fenech has, according to press reports, said that he would testify against a top government official in exchange for immunity—he reportedly told police that Schembri ordered Caruana Galizia’s assassination. Demonstrators, thousands of whom have taken to the streets to protest the inaction over Caruana Galizia’s killing, say Muscat must leave office immediately to clear a path for a full investigation. Since last week, police have questioned Schembri, Mizzi, and Chris Cardona, Malta’s economy minister, in connection with the killing. All have been released and deny any wrongdoing. Cardona actually stepped down, but then was reinstated, a decision that Paul Caruana Galizia, the journalist’s youngest son, said was “insane and unforgivable.”

It is bad enough that a journalist was murdered in broad daylight in an EU country. That members of the current Maltese cabinet are implicated in the investigation and are still in power is a blight not only on Malta but on all of Europe. Malta is not just a Mediterranean backwater; it’s a back door—into Europe’s banking system, into the visa-free travel accorded by its European passports, into the protections of European rule of law and the values of human rights and the free press that the EU was created to uphold. It is hard to imagine the government of any other EU country staying intact under similar circumstances.

Since her death, Caruana Galizia’s family has pushed for a thorough investigation and been among the voices calling on the prime minister to resign. “Over two years ago we gave the name of the prime minister's right-hand man and a dense diagram of his corrupt web to criminal investigators,” Andrew Caruana Galizia, another of the journalist’s sons, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Today, journalists are writing openly about his role in my mother's assassination and the threats he continues to make to cover it up.”