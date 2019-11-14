Read: Why the gender-pay gap is largest for the highest-paying jobs

The idea to walk alongside Ahmed every morning was hatched in the nearby flat of Catherine Mayer, a journalist and co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party. (She sued a former employer, Time magazine, for age and sex discrimination in the U.S.) It was a potent symbol of female solidarity, particularly because Ahmed is one of very few high-profile British-Asian women at the broadcaster. One of those who walked in with Ahmed was the BBC presenter Naga Munchetty, who was recently censured by the BBC for saying that Donald Trump’s “go back” comments were “embedded in racism.” (Her white, male co-host was not criticized, despite initiating the on-air conversation.) A public outcry forced the BBC to overturn the ruling. Still, the perception remains that the BBC is an institution built by white men in their own image, and treats its white male presenters better than women and minorities.

The fight for equal pay in Britain has been a long and arduous one. By law, British women have been entitled to be paid the same as men for almost half a century—the relevant legislation was passed in 1970. But pay rates still often depend on nebulous criteria such as “experience” or “potential,” or what employees were paid in their last job. If a woman falls behind, either by failing to negotiate a pay raise when promoted or poached, or by temporarily leaving the workforce to care for children, her lifetime earnings may never recover. Entire sectors dominated by women, such as care work, have historically attracted low wages. Sometimes, you can even see the inequality develop in real time: When women move into an industry, the pay drops.

For all these reasons, truly equal pay has proved elusive: A mean gap of 13.1 percent in full-time earnings still exists between British men and women. The Fawcett Society, which campaigns for legal reforms to bolster gender equality, celebrates an “equal pay day” every year. In 2019, it is November 14, “the point in the calendar when women start to work for free.”

Ahmed’s experience has demonstrated the power of transparency in challenging unequal pay. Her case was possible because the BBC promised, as part of its funding agreement with the government in 2017, to be much more open about its presenters’ salaries: It now publishes lists of its highest-paid stars. She was also helped behind the scenes by talking with Vine, her “male comparator.” Without being able to demonstrate the stark difference between her pay and his, the case would have been weaker.

The BBC’s defense relied on the fact that Vine was an entertainment presenter who approached his program “in a light-hearted way.” By contrast, it claimed Ahmed was a news journalist working for a “niche” channel. Vine was a “concert pianist in a concert hall”; she was more like “someone playing piano to a ballet class of 10 children.” It was a belittling way to describe both Ahmed, an accomplished broadcaster, and her program, which was created in response to criticism of the BBC’s reporting in the run-up to the Iraq War. Notably, the corporation did not rely on viewing figures to argue that Vine deserved a higher salary: Because Ahmed’s Newswatch was repeated on BBC One, the flagship channel, it attracted more viewers overall.