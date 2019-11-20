What is remarkable, so far at least, is that faced with these two radical—and radically different—policy platforms, the country has remained so seemingly phlegmatic. While Johnson has a clear lead in the early opinion polls (as May did in 2017), there has yet to be any obvious counter swell of support. Labour is ticking up in some surveys and may yet confound its critics, but whereas May’s popularity started high and then plummeted in the campaign, the public already has an ambivalent view of Johnson and an awful view of Corbyn.

There has yet to be a real saturation in coverage or even any significant instances of anger among the electorate. Figures published this week showed that almost a third of under 25s have not registered to vote, and that a quarter of 25-to-34-year-olds haven’t, either. Voter registration is, in fact, down in almost every age group compared with European Parliament elections in 2014 and has remained largely static compared with 2015.

Johnson has suffered some heckling when out campaigning, yes, and there has been lots of election coverage in the broadcast and print media. The overriding reaction has been one of cynicism if anything, though. This was on display in last night’s debate between Johnson and Corbyn, when the audience responded to pledges and promises from both men not with outrage but mocking laughter: to Corbyn’s notion of a cost-free four-day working week and to Johnson’s claim that getting Brexit done will solve everything.

Right now, it feels more like 2015, when Cameron plodded toward a surprising majority after a lackluster campaign, than a rerun of 2017, when the country was set alight in a seven-week festival that saw Corbyn come from nowhere to deny the Conservatives a majority. In 2015, the lethargy was so overwhelming that Cameron was forced to address it, insisting he felt “bloody lively” and really did care about winning.

There are factors affecting this, including the timing of this vote. Britain is holding its first December election since 1923, and that has practical implications: The sun is rising later and setting earlier, and it is harder to campaign vigorously outside in the cold. Corbyn, for example, has been holding rallies in drab indoor halls rather than in sunny outdoor stadiums and riverfronts like 2017, when the vote was held in June. And there is also the political exhaustion brought on by Brexit. In one sense, Johnson’s whole campaign is built around this notion, in his pledge—repeated over and over again in the TV debate, even after it began to elicit groans of complaint—that he would “get Brexit done.”

For the past few weeks, as Johnson and Corbyn have taken their campaigns to the country, voters have appeared more interested in Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal or even the comings and goings of Premier League soccer managers. Maybe, after three years of Brexit debates and still no firm decision, they just want to talk about anything else. My friends and family have gone from being worked up about Brexit to uninterested in the daily wranglings of the campaign. Does the country feel the same way? Last night’s TV debate was watched by 6 million people, a substantial number. Yet the reality show that followed it, I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, has consistently been hitting viewership figures of 10 million.