Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s core strategy is to embrace radicalism, and in doing so feed off the publicity it generates, turning Tory attack lines into free campaign commercials. Each Labour policy is actively designed to impose costs, not avoid them, on the minority of Britons who have large assets, income, or wealth, and to redistribute it across the population. Criticism of these policies, therefore, in Labour’s eyes, only serves to elevate them in the public consciousness.

This is, in effect, the same strategy the party employed in 2017, when it won far more seats than expected but still fell well short of a parliamentary majority. It comes through clearly in its latest manifesto, which promises to increase day-to-day government outlays by £80 billion ($103 billion) a year to pay for a slate of new giveaways. The scale of the proposed spending spree means that for every extra pound the Conservatives are proposing to spend if elected, Labour is offering 28. The crux of Labour’s plan, however, is not so much the scale of the spending but the proposal to load all of the extra tax burden onto the top 5 percent of earners. Corbyn and his aides are betting that the more the Tories attack Labour’s manifesto, the more the 95 percent of the country that would benefit from the Labour plan will hear about it. In other words, they have taken the strategy that failed to win the last election, and doubled down on it.

Despite emerging from the 2017 contest with the most votes and the most seats, the Tories, by comparison, had thrown away their slender majority in a vote they seemed all but guaranteed to win—and win big. It was a historic debacle that eventually cost Theresa May her job and the Conservative Party the chance to enact the version of Brexit it wanted. This year, under a new leader but with a strikingly similar offer, it is now crystal clear what the Tories have concluded went wrong the first time: Whereas May claimed it was because they allowed Labour to paint them “as the voice of continuity,” Johnson has decided they offered voters far too much change last time.

It is no coincidence that this second conclusion is the same one reached by the veteran Conservative campaign guru Lynton Crosby, whose protégé Isaac Levido is running the party’s election strategy this year. Having written a book on the 2017 general election, I am struck by how similar this year’s Conservative general election campaign is to what Crosby advised the party to do then, only to be overruled.

In an April 2017 memo, before May announced the election, Crosby told the Conservative leader that voters wanted a back-to-basics, practical conservatism, focused on stability, caution, and pounds in voters’ pockets. They wanted the world to calm down, not speed up. He was ignored. May’s own aides insisted that Brexit was a cry for change from those who for too long had been abandoned by the political establishment. Here was an opportunity to restore trust in politics by being honest about the challenges ahead. This instinct formed the basis of the party’s 2017 manifesto—a menu of misery that proposed not only a radical overhaul of old-age care (quickly dubbed the “dementia tax”) but also the scrapping of free school lunches for all but the poorest young children, cuts to retiree benefits, reductions to future pension increases, and fewer guarantees against raising taxes.