In many ways, the ongoing protests in Iraq and Lebanon mirror demonstrations taking place all over the world: Huge numbers of people in Chile, Ecuador, Haiti, and Egypt have taken to the streets in recent weeks to challenge social and economic inequality and government corruption.

In one crucial way, though, these Iraqi and Lebanese protests stand out: Shared grievances over economic dysfunction and a lack of government accountability have united people across ethno-religious lines. The demands of the demonstrators in those two countries, and the national unity underpinning them, are seen as posing a direct threat to the sectarian political systems that have long governed both countries—not least because protesters have called for them to be dismantled.

But in places where people have long been divided on ethnic and religious lines, how sustainable are national movements that seek to breach them? If the aim is for existing sectarian political systems to be dismantled, what replaces them? And without a clear leader at the helm of these spontaneous grassroots movements, who replaces them?

Though the catalyst of these protests were different (in Lebanon, it was a raft of austerity measures, including a proposed tax on the popular messaging service WhatsApp; in Iraq, it was growing frustrations with unemployment and lacking public services), the grievances fueling them are largely the same. Both protest movements seek to end the endemic corruption that has plagued their respective countries, as well as the systems that have enabled it in the first place. In Lebanon, these demands have manifested in two weeks of predominantly peaceful demonstrations involving people across regional, religious, and social lines. The movement in Iraq, where mostly young men have been protesting since early October, has been considerably more violent: More than 200 people have been killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces (many at the hands of snipers), and thousands more have been injured.