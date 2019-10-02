Then came the invasion of Iraq in 2003, offering Iran an opportunity to revise the score of the Iran-Iraq war, infiltrating the country that had caused it so much devastation during the 1980s. Saudi Arabia was again on the backfoot, watching Iran build up its proxies. But even when they sounded bombastic, Saudi monarchs and crown princes did not consider going to war, preferring to rely on the Americans to, as King Abdullah once told American officials, cut off the head of the snake. After the election of Barack Obama, the thaw was not one between Riyadh and Tehran but between the U.S. and Iran as Obama pursued a nuclear deal in the hope it could also help defuse the competition. In March 2016, when Obama suggested in an interview with The Atlantic that Iran and Saudi Arabia could play nice and share the region, the Saudis were apoplectic.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Abdullah’s successor, had been in power since January 2015 and his son, MbS, was already deputy Crown Prince and defense minister. MbS believed that decades of compromise and consensus had brought the kingdom nothing, neither had the billions it had spent on allies and proxies. MbS also believed that previous kings had been deceived by Iran’s promises of conciliation and engagement. In a 2017 television interview with a Saudi channel, he made clear he would not fall into the same trap.

His first major act as defense minister was to go to war in Yemen against the Houthis, a rebel group aligned with Iran—a devastating conflict that continues and which has bogged down the Saudis and their Gulf allies, and only strengthened Iran’s hand. In the same 2017 television interview, MbS also declared that “we know that the main goal of the Iranian regime is to reach and conquer the Holy Shrine of Islam. We won’t wait for them to bring the fight to Saudi Arabia, we will make sure it occurs there in Iran.” That quote was used in a video animation, created by a previously unknown Saudi outfit, depicting a hypothetical war between the two countries in which the kingdom strikes Iran, defeats its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and conquers Tehran. Between the quagmire that is Yemen and the kingdom’s apparent inability to defend its own oil installations, such a victory is not within Saudi Arabia’s reach but may be the kind that MbS aspires to.

In their constant effort to outdo each other, the Saudis and the Iranians have taken many pages out of one another’s books—though they would never admit it. This brings us back to the Khashoggi assassination, which Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur for extra-judidicial killings investigated and declared to have been premeditated, describing it as a “state killing”. MbS told PBS Frontline that “I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch” but denied ordering the killing or knowing about it beforehand. While there have been forcible abductions of Saudi royals to return them to the kingdom, only one Saudi dissident had so far ever been known to have been forcibly disappeared, in 1979, and likely killed. Meanwhile, over time the Iranian regime has perfected the art of silencing dissent, at home but also abroad, hunting down dissidents and carrying out assassinations in broad daylight. The fear or respect it commands at home and in the region is not something the Saudis have ever mastered. Neither is the fear or respect that Iran derives from its ability to build and manage its proxies across the region. But it is precisely the type of authority that MbS is seeking, inside the kingdom and beyond its borders.

MbS appears to be trying his hand at the Iranian playbook. The rules of the game between Iran and Saudi Arbaia have changed and the murder in the consulate was a gruesome twist. Khashoggi was one of this long-standing rivalry’s many victims but he won’t be the last.

