But as the weeks rolled on and the authorities in Hong Kong (and, in reality, in Beijing) refused to meet most of the protesters’ demands, police were left by the government with the seemingly impossible task of solving a fundamentally political problem. The tactics of officers became markedly more aggressive and images of bloodied protesters became commonplace, the allegations of brutality fueling a stark breakdown in public trust of the authorities. Protesters fought back violently—often with the moral and material support of community members and less hard-core demonstrators. Officers began using rubber bullets and then live rounds, though the latter only for warning shots. Soon, the graffiti sprayed during marches calling for liberty or death began to look prophetic.

Last night, for a few chaotic hours, it appeared as though the first fatality of the movement would be tallied. An 18-year-old student was shot once in the chest by a police officer at close range, marking the first time the force fired on protesters with live ammunition.

Video of the moment—captured by at least three journalists—shows a group of protesters, some armed with sticks and rods, attacking a police officer in riot gear. As they wail on the downed officer, a group of police rushes from a nearby building to push them back. A protester wearing a helmet and respirator, and carrying a shield that looks to be made out of a blue bodyboard, swings a rod at one officer, who points his revolver at the man and opens fire. The shot sends the man staggering backwards, tripping over the officer who was initially attacked. The injured student was one of 269 people arrested yesterday, police said, and remains in the hospital.

It is almost a cliché now to note that the unofficial motto of this leaderless movement is “Be like water.” For months, the protests have morphed and shifted, moving far beyond the now-withdrawn extradition bill that sparked the rallies and coalescing around a ferociously anti-China message unique in that it is emanating from within China itself.

Yesterday’s demonstration, followed by the clashes that erupted across the territory, came as Beijing held a grand military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and in spite of efforts by authorities to lock down much of Hong Kong, which included shuttering dozens of subway stations and malls. The rage expressed by protesters as the day wore on was imbued with a sense of desperation stoked by the feeling that they are largely powerless within Hong Kong’s political system.

In the afternoon, demonstrators attempted to take control of an elevated pedestrian bridge from riot officers. Rubber bullets and sponge grenades thwacked against protesters’ umbrellas as they mounted a charge up a steep escalator. It did not take a sharp military mind to see that the odds were not in their favor. Police were better equipped and had the higher ground, yet the protesters pushed on before finally being repelled under a cloud of tear gas so thick, it was difficult to see more than a few feet.