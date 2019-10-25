But now that the U.K. is leaving the EU—an outcome that was supported in England and Wales, but overwhelmingly rejected in Scotland and Northern Ireland—some have begun to question whether devolved powers alone are enough. Addressing reporters in Westminster this week, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, the leaders of their respective devolved governments in Edinburgh and Cardiff, expressed their frustrations with the British government’s newly renegotiated Brexit deal, and the lack of consideration the process has paid to their regional governments. While the deal was able to secure the preliminary support of a majority of lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday, it has achieved little consensus elsewhere. Northern Ireland’s ruling Democratic Unionist Party declared the arrangement a “betrayal.” The devolved assembly in Wales rejected it outright. Scotland’s Parliament looks poised to do the same. (The deal does not, however, require the approval of these regional assemblies.)

“The uniqueness of this event—the first ministers of Wales and Scotland, of different political persuasions, uniting in opposition to this deal—is in itself a signal of how bad we believe it to be,” Sturgeon told reporters on Wednesday, noting that though Scotland and Wales came down on different sides of the Brexit vote, neither “voted for a hard Brexit … Nobody voted to have their core principles of devolution trampled over in a stampede to get out of the EU, come what may.”

Concern over the threat Brexit could have on the unity of the U.K. hasn’t been totally absent in the Brexit debate, though it’s largely been focused on Northern Ireland. The region’s legacy of sectarian fighting and the hard-won peace achieved by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement have complicated discussions of what a future land border between Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU, should look like. Both U.K. and EU negotiators sought to obviate the need for a customs border on the island of Ireland by reaching a compromise in which Northern Ireland would leave the EU customs union alongside Britain, but maintain closer alignment to EU rules than the rest of the United Kingdom. The DUP’s rejection of the deal was grounded in the fact that it regards any distinction between Belfast and the rest of the U.K. to be a threat to the union itself.

But whereas the DUP opposes this latest Brexit deal on the grounds that it gives Northern Ireland too much of a distinct status, Scottish leaders have rejected it because it doesn’t give Scotland the same thing. “While we support the Good Friday Agreement in its entirety and a deal for Northern Ireland that protects that, these arrangements would place Scotland at a serious competitive disadvantage,” Sturgeon said. She noted that while ample attention has been paid in Westminster to the interests of the country’s Brexit-supporting constituencies, “the fact that the nation of Scotland voted to remain is treated as irrelevant.” Indeed, a June poll by the British polling firm YouGov found that a majority of Conservative Party members said they would rather see Scotland and Northern Ireland break away from the rest of the U.K. if it meant ensuring that Brexit happens—a sentiment that has only furthered perceptions of Brexit as a project of English nationalism, rather than of Britain as a whole.