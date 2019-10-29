In theory, the process is relatively simple. Any EU national who has lived in the U.K. continuously for at least five years is eligible to receive an indefinite right to stay in the country, otherwise known as “settled status.” Those who have lived in the country for less time are eligible for “pre-settled status,” which requires them to reapply once they have racked up enough time to be considered for permanent residency. Of the 1.5 million people who have secured one of those two designations as of last month, 61 percent were granted settled status; 38 percent were given pre-settled status. (Just two applications were denied on suitability grounds, which the Home Office, the government department overseeing the program, said can be due to issues of serious or persistent criminality.) “We are looking for reasons to grant status,” a Home Office spokesperson told me in an email, “not reasons to refuse.”

What looks to be simple in theory, however, hasn’t necessarily proved so in practice. For some EU nationals, the process of applying for settled status hasn’t taken the estimated 20 minutes, but weeks and, in some cases, months. Some have faced complications with the mobile application required to apply (the biometric software is available only on Android devices and, as of this month, newer iPhone models) or challenges with providing enough evidence to prove their time spent in the country (if it can’t be shown through tax records, applicants must supply other documents, such as utility bills and bank statements). In some cases, EU nationals have even been granted the wrong status altogether.

When Damian Wawrzyniak applied for settled status in August, he assumed getting it would be simple. After all, the Polish national had lived in Britain for 15 years—three times the requisite period. He was continuously employed as a chef, best known for his stints cooking for the royal family and the London 2012 Olympics. He said he has paid thousands of pounds in taxes.

But when Wawrzyniak received a letter from the Home Office about his application a day after submitting it, he was informed that he would be granted temporary status to remain in the country until 2024, at which point he would be required to reapply. Wawrzyniak took to Twitter to express his dismay at the “ridiculous” verdict. The tweet was shared by tens of thousands of people and even caught the attention of some British lawmakers, prompting a response from Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“On the same day, I had … [an official] from the Home Office call me and he said, ‘Your settled status will be done straight away,’” Wawrzyniak told me, noting that he received permanent residency three days later. He attributed his success in large part to his online platform—one he has since used to organize informational meetings to help others apply for settled status. “If an ordinary person wrote a message saying what I did, nobody would even look at it,” he said. “The Home Office is not responding to anyone.”