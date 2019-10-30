Like the smaller parties, Johnson’s Conservatives also want this election to be about Brexit—epitomized by their dubious pledge to “get Brexit done.” (The formal process of leaving merely kicks off years of negotiations about the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU.) Johnson is ahead in the polls—but so was the party’s previous leader, Theresa May, as she headed into the last election two years ago, and she still managed to lose her majority. Under Johnson, the party has moved away from the center ground and become less small-c conservative. It is now closer to the rabble-rousing instincts of right-wing populism than to the patrician geniality of many of its former leaders.

Read: This is just the beginning of Brexit

Its commitment to holding the United Kingdom together—its official name is the Conservative and Unionist Party—is also in question, as Johnson decided to solve the Brexit impasse by allowing Northern Ireland to remain more closely aligned to Europe than to the rest of the country. Its insistence on the importance of “austerity” and slashing public spending to reduce the budget deficit is also gone. Johnson has promised to spend more on the police, for example, without announcing tax increases to match. The Resolution Foundation, an independent think tank, estimated that the next budget would see the U.K. missing its deficit target by £16 billion.

Great news for the main opposition, Labour? Not quite. Its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, outperformed expectations in the last election, but conditions look tougher this time. His personal ratings are dire, his party has been dogged by accusations of tolerating anti-Semitism, and his stance on Brexit—renegotiating a deal, then putting it to a public vote—is considered lily-livered by many of his own activists, who are overwhelmingly anti-Brexit. Labour’s seats encompass both Remain- and Leave-voting areas, and Corbyn has tried to keep his electoral coalition together with a nuanced (some might say vague) position. The election campaign will put that under enormous strain. It looks as though Labour’s answer to the awkwardness of its Brexit position will be to change the subject. Its first fundraising promotion after the election was called, sent out in Corbyn’s name, did not even mention the word, focusing instead on attacks on Big Business, the elite, and the mainstream media.

Read: The quotidian uncertainty of Britain’s monumental shift

In 2017, May called a vote to “crush the saboteurs” who she claimed were blocking Brexit. But Labour adeptly campaigned on other issues, big and small: school funding, ivory sales, fox hunting, the future of the National Health Service. It will hope to repeat that trick this time. The relentless media focus on Brexit has obscured the fact that after nearly 10 years of “austerity,” many parts of the public realm feel frayed and tired: potholes on the roads, closed libraries and courts, rising poverty among children and pensioners. This is what Labour wants to talk about. But with Britain’s exit from the EU now an imminent possibility, and a plausible Conservative deal on the table, that will be a constant struggle. Brexit has also become a culture war—shorthand for a contest of values—further challenging Labour’s attempts to straddle the Remain/Leave divide.

Already this feels like the most consequential British election of my career: a contest over not just Brexit, but the type of country the U.K. wants to be. The vote on December 12 could, in theory, stop Brexit—but it could also endorse Boris Johnson’s plan for an ultra-hard form of it. As the nights draw in, the hopes of pro-Europeans are fading. This is their last chance.