Tories across the world took notice. British Prime Minister David Cameron personally sought Harper’s advice, a former Canadian government official told me, as did operatives close to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. On the American right, too, strategists were contemplating what a more magnanimous conservatism might look like. In 2013, the Republican National Committee ran a postmortem on Mitt Romney’s failed presidential bid, concluding that, to ensure their long-term viability, Republicans needed to become less hostile toward immigrants.

Much has changed since then. The rise of Donald Trump and the European far right has made political cultures more toxic. The CPC is under pressure both to distinguish itself from its far-right counterparts and to resist the lure of nativism, while the revelation that Trudeau wore black- and brown-face makeup several times prior to his entry into politics has undermined his status as an icon of liberal cosmopolitanism. Canada will hold a general election on Monday, and nobody is sure what will happen. Will the country again be at the vanguard of a multiethnic conservative revival? Or is it no longer possible to build a voter coalition that is at once right-leaning, populist, and diverse?

Jason Kenney had what he describes as a “eureka moment” in 1994, in the Vancouver studio of a Cantonese-language radio show. Then just 27, Kenney was the president of the fiscally conservative Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and had been invited on the program to discuss economic issues. The host started translating callers’ questions into English, and Kenney—who at the time subscribed to the conventional wisdom that immigrant communities skew leftward—was shocked by what he heard. “The calls were coming from the right,” he recalled to me. “People commented on government waste, on their dislike of welfare culture, and on abuse of our asylum system by false refugee claimants. There was this whole parallel universe of political opinion that had never made its way into the mainstream.”

Today Kenney is perhaps the most important conservative politician in the country—the premier, the Canadian equivalent of governor, of Alberta province. Before that, he was a chief architect of the CPC’s multicultural-outreach strategy. And if there was a birthplace for that strategy, it was in that studio, a quarter century ago.

In 2004, the CPC lost its first election as a combined party to an unpopular Liberal incumbent. Kenney, however, was convinced that the problem had less to do with policy than with messaging and tone. If you wanted people to take an interest in your platform, he reasoned, you first had to take an interest in them. Conservative candidates were used to showing up at events for gun owners and meetings of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture; now they’d be expected to appear just as regularly at mosques, gurdwaras, and cultural community centers.