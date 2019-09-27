Amanda Sloat, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, says the special relationship between the U.S. and U.K. has long been “an article of bipartisan faith,” but warns that Brexit is now testing this. “Britain’s Brexit debates, particularly the prospect of a bilateral trade agreement and its effect on Northern Ireland, have contributed to a partisan divide in Washington,” she says.

The sudden rift over any prospective trade deal, and the relationship more broadly, with the U.K. after Brexit has complicated the role of British diplomats seeking to protect the relationship with the U.S.—a job made even harder by the resignation of Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to Washington, after cables in which he was critical of the Trump administration were leaked in July.

The British, Ukrainian, and Israeli experiences are symptomatic of a wider dilemma for governments regarding their dealings with the United States throughout the Trump presidency: To what extent should the president and his agenda be embraced for immediate diplomatic benefit, at the risk of alienating Democrats, who may soon replace him in the White House or control Congress?

Following the appointment of Boris Johnson as prime minister, the relationship between London and Washington has steadied. Ukraine has had no such luck.

When the story of a whistle-blower in the U.S. first broke, it received little attention in Ukraine. Though the country looks to the U.S. for support, the political workings of Washington are a far-away mystery to most Ukrainians. Even the trial of the Trump-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who long operated in Ukraine working for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, received comparatively little coverage because of the large number of high-level officials from the Yanukovych government who have fled to Russia to avoid justice. But that view of the scandal over the Trump-Zelensky phone call changed after the announcement of an impeachment investigation.

Now Ukraine looks as if it will be at the center of the 2020 presidential election, and this will not be an issue Zelensky can just walk away from, despite his best efforts so far. Throughout their conversation, Trump repeatedly pressed Zelensky to investigate “corruption” in Ukraine, a problem he had previously shown little interest in, and an apparent euphemism for investigating Biden’s son.

The situation creates a difficult balancing act for Ukraine, with Trump pushing for an investigation of the younger Biden, and Democrats likely to request cooperation over the July phone call, which now forms the basis of their impeachment investigation. Even if Zelensky’s team wants to do something to appease Trump, it cannot risk alienating Democrats in case they win the presidential election. Seeming to favor either side risks turning Ukraine into a partisan issue in which it is seen to be an ally of one side or the other.