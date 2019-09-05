Indeed, the Queen’s Speech, which the monarch delivers at the start of each new parliamentary session to lay out the government’s policy agenda, isn’t written by the Queen at all—it’s drafted by the government. And royal assent, which must be granted for any legislation approved by Parliament to become law, hasn’t been refused since 1708.

So how does the Queen express her views?

She doesn’t. Although the Queen is the United Kingdom’s head of state, she is not its head of government—that role is filled by the prime minister. By avoiding party politics, she is able to position the monarchy as a unifying force in the country—which, at a time when Britain is bitterly divided over its looming exit from the EU, is badly needed.

“Neutrality is the essence of being a symbol of national unity,” Richard Fitzwilliams, an expert on the royal family, told me. “The only time the Queen puts her own words into public utterance is [in] her Christmas message,” an annual broadcast that doesn’t typically touch on politics or policy.

What about the rest of the royal family?

Though the emphasis on political neutrality applies to the whole royal family, there have been a few exceptions. Prince Charles, for example, has boycotted state banquets involving China in protest of the country’s human-rights abuses. The heir to the throne has also publicly spoken out about genetically modified foods and climate change. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been similarly vocal on environmental issues.

“From time to time, issues have been taken up by members of the royal family,” Fitzwilliams said, before noting that expectations are higher for a ruling monarch. “The idea that Charles could one day be an activist king was always rubbish.”

Surely the Queen has a position on Brexit, though ... Right?

Many would like to think so. For years, people have argued that Brexit is simply too big for the royal family to ignore and that the Queen, through her fashion choices or otherwise, has been quietly signaling her position on the issue that has divided the nation. While those loyal to the Brexit cause have suggested that the Queen is secretly on their side, those opposed to it have held out hope that she might yet swoop in to join theirs.

The reality is, we’ll likely never know the Queen’s political views (if, indeed, she has any).

How’s that political neutrality working out so far?

It hasn’t been easy. In the case of Johnson’s controversial decision to prorogue Parliament, the Queen was bound by convention and precedent to grant his request. Had she refused to suspend Parliament against his advice, as some had hoped, a constitutional crisis would have been the likely result.

“That was what the English civil war was all about,” Robert Hazell, a professor of government and the constitution at University College London, told me of the 17th-century conflict, which established the precedent that the monarchy cannot govern without Parliament’s consent. “King Charles I lost [the war], and lost his head.”