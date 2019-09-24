Clinton, who had made frequent visits to Israel and engaged with the locals, was highly admired by Israelis. His frequent and open displeasure with Netanyahu damaged the prime minister’s domestic standing. Netanyahu kept flying to Washington, in the belief that he could personally mend the relations. He never succeeded, and in May 1999, lost an election.

Netanyahu learned a valuable lesson: How Israelis felt about the American president determined how they viewed their own leader.

He scraped back into office in 2009, but the American president, Barack Obama, held a radically different set of values from Netanyahu’s, and the two men were diametrically opposed on policy. Netanyahu wanted the U.S. to ramp up economic pressure and military threats on Iran, and to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner. Obama sought to engage with the Iranian leadership while pressuring Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians.

Luckily for Netanyahu, though, the Israeli electorate felt similarly uncomfortable with Obama. He had visited Israel twice before being elected president, and had professed an admiration for “our strongest ally in the region and its only established democracy.” But he had also made it clear that being pro-Israel didn’t necessarily mean “you adopt an unwavering pro-Likud approach,” and his expressions of disappointment at settlement-building had many Israelis feeling distrust and antipathy.

Instead of engaging with Israelis as Clinton had, Obama left Israel off the itinerary on his first visits to the region. The Israeli leader figured that if he couldn’t boast of his personal intimacy with an American leader, the next best thing would be to spin diplomatic confrontations as enmity to Israel, or even anti-Semitism. Instead of showing himself getting along with the leader of the world’s only superpower and Israel’s strategic ally, Netanyahu weaponized his personal confrontation with Obama.

Obama hates us; luckily we still have our friends in Congress to rely on, was the standard message of Netanyahu’s advisers in those years. In the Netanyahu-supporting sections of the Israeli media, the president was often described as “Hussein Obama” and as an anti-Semite, despite the fact that American military aid to Israel continued to increase during his time in office.

Netanyahu’s domestic rivals accused him of “ruining” the strategic relationship, but the prime minister went on to win two more elections during Obama’s presidency, presenting himself as the only man who could stand up to the president. In the 2013 campaign, one of his campaign videos was titled “When Netanyahu Speaks, the World Listens,” with clips of speeches to the UN General Assembly and to a Joint Session of Congress.

In one instance in March 2015, two weeks before an election in which he was trailing in the polls, he flew to Washington to once again address Congress at the invitation of House Speaker John Boehner, to speak against Obama’s key foreign-policy achievement, the Iran nuclear deal. It was an unheard-of breach of protocol—no foreign leader had ever appeared in Congress to oppose the president’s policies. Yet Netanyahu wasn’t there to convince any American officials—he was speaking to voters back home. He went on to win the election by a handy margin.