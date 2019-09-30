But in the campaign’s final days, the party was hit with a second round of accusations: Austrian media reported that Strache had used party funds for a lavish expense account, thousands of euros per month to subsidize his rent and pay for personal costs. This second scandal, it seems, proved too much for some supporters. The party won just over 16 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election, significantly lower than expected and nearly 10 points below its result in 2017. A renewed coalition with the ÖVP—which, rather than being harmed by Ibiza, made significant gains—is theoretically still possible, but has become much less likely; FPÖ leaders all suggested they planned to go into opposition and rebuild.

To be clear, this is what—at least under normal political circumstances—is supposed to happen to a political party entangled in not one but two major corruption scandals. But Sunday’s result also showed that, come what may, the FPÖ effectively has a relatively high electoral floor: a voter base of about 15 percent of the population that, no matter the scale of its scandals, stands by it. That number may be lower than the party had hoped, but it would still be the envy of its populist far-right counterparts in many corners of Europe—and is higher than the last time the FPÖ found itself in the midst of a government collapse.

Post-Ibiza Austria is a study in the extent to which populist politicians can hold onto their base in the face of scandal—something the United States, after two and a half years of President Donald Trump in the White House, knows quite well. A combination of the FPÖ’s quick damage control, its ability to consistently portray itself as a victim, and its voters’ skepticism of mainstream media and fierce, long-standing loyalty to the party have helped it hold onto its core base of die-hard supporters.

“To be honest, the results were pretty bad,” Mario Misch, an FPÖ supporter from Vienna, told me at the party’s election-night event as he nursed a beer. “But still, we didn’t lose—we actually won, because the party still had voters, and those voters stand by their decision.”

Misch said he never considered changing his vote or staying home: “There’s no other party that has policies like the FPÖ,” he said, “and the FPÖ’s policies are actually how I want to live my life.”

Though Sunday’s results were a clear disappointment for the FPÖ, the party’s recent history shows things could have been far worse. Back in 2002, when the party’s far-right wing staged an internecine takeover, bitter infighting helped drop the FPÖ’s support to just 10 percent, compared with 27 percent in 1999.