The French government shuts down in August, too. It is not uncommon for high-level officials with sensitive dossiers in important ministries to take three or four weeks off, without checking email. The entire country operates on what’s basically an academic schedule. In May and June, people start making appointments for after the rentrée—that is, September. Employees have seven weeks of paid holiday time (albeit with lower pay than their counterparts elsewhere).

And then there is the news in August. This summer, France Inter, the country’s equivalent of National Public Radio, ran a daily five-minute series just before 8 a.m. The topic was “A Summer With Pascal,” on the life and work of Blaise Pascal—his views on God, the body, justice, free will, his method, his writing style, his reception during the Enlightenment. Vive la France. One of the most famous radio and TV hosts here, Léa Salamé, ran a summer series on France Inter called “Powerful Women,” for which she interviewed some of the most powerful women in France—writers, politicians, a rabbi. That powerful women are seen as material for a series that airs only during the summer, when listenership is down, may say something about the state of feminism in France today.

Newsrooms empty out, and so newspapers prepare long summer serials in installments. These are often the most engrossing pieces in all of French journalism. Le Monde’s series included “On the Planet of the Ultra-Rich,” (in New York, Silicon Valley, private schools), as well as one on the decline of the French Socialist Party. This began with “François Hollande: The Original Sin,” about the former French president, and went through the rise of President Emmanuel Macron, who split from the Socialists to form his own party. Le Monde also ran series on DNA evidence and six interviews with feminists (Emma Thompson; the Egyptian author and activist Mona Eltahawy; Inna Shevchenko, a co-founder of the Ukrainian collective Femen.) Good profiles, but again part of the women-as-special-section-in-August phenomenon.

This summer, the conservative daily Le Figaro’s series included “Intellectuals Forced Into Exile” and—this is classic Figaro—“Descendants,” which began with Laura Keynes, whom it described as “great-granddaughter of Darwin and a practicing Catholic.” A few years ago, Le Figaro, the preferred newspaper of France’s conservative upper-class, had an 11-part series following in the footsteps of Napoleon, and another in the footsteps of George Orwell, from Catalonia to Wigan Pier to Burma.

One drowsy August evening, I turned on French TV to find an in-depth candid-camera investigation into the many and various ways a person can get ripped off in Paris—cabs at the airport who scammed unsuspecting Canadians; a gang of girls who stole a tourist’s cellphone by the Seine; a restaurant that claimed its food was homemade when it wasn’t. “C’est quoi, ça?” (“What exactly is this?”) the reporter leading the investigation asked, with disdain that bordered on horror, as the hidden camera showed her lifting a leaden lump of pale melted cheese out of what was supposed to be homemade French onion soup.