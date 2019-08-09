Read: The Italian Donald Trump visits Washington

One of the most chameleonic and social-media savvy politicians in the world, Salvini’s big themes are defending Italy’s borders against what he calls an “invasion” of illegal immigrants—"Italians First,” is the League’s motto—and defending Italian sovereignty against the bean-counters of the EU who he says have effectively emasculated Italy with their irritating rules. He isn’t exactly calling for Italy to leave the euro—although he did in 2014 and now commentators are calling on him to clarify this once and for all—but both the League and the Five Star Movement have capitalized on a protest vote. Italian growth has been stagnant for years. A majority of Italians feel Italy has suffered under globalization and the euro. The economic anxiety is real.

When Salvini announced at a rally yesterday that it was time to end the government and let Italians choose, he amped up the rhetoric even further. “I will live and die a free man, not as a slave to anyone,” he said, referring to the EU. He said he wanted Italy to return “to what our grandparents left us”—apparently meaning the post-war economic boom years, before the euro. “We don’t want to go to Brussels with our hats in our hands,” he said.

Salvini’s advisers say he made his move now so the League could have full control over a budget bill that under normal circumstances Italy should pass by the end of the year, after submitting it for European approval, although the deadline is not binding. The League has been pushing for a flat tax, while the Five Star Movement promised a universal basic income—a contradiction not easily resolved. But the budget bill could be politically toxic and if it isn’t passed by the end of the year, the country would have to impose a sharp increase in value-added tax to meet spending commitments made by the current government. Italy has the lowest growth forecast of any EU country this year.

In his speech, Salvini said he was sick of how the Five Star Movement had been blocking legislation he argued was needed to kick the economy into gear. This week Parliament approved a bill to move forward with a high-speed rail line connecting Turin and Lyon. In what had become the most visible symbol of their discord, the League supported the bill on the grounds that it was good for business and for the economy, while the Five Star Movement opposed it on the grounds that it was useless, did environmental damage and also so many large Italian public works projects become mired in corruption.

The Five Star Movement’s nominal leader, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, was nearly in tears after Salvini’s announcement; he said on television that his coalition partner had “put polls before the interests of the country.” The government had been hard at work doing things, he said, a message echoed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a weak caretaker who this week grew a spine and said Salvini would have to go before Parliament to answer why he had decided to withdraw from the coalition. Salvini, Di Maio said, was on the beach for two weeks then came back and brought down the government, accusing it of not working. “It seems a bit surreal,” Di Maio said.