Instant divorce is far from universal among Indian Muslims. There is no mention of it in the Koran, which says that a couple chooses separation once they have made all possible efforts to resolve their differences. The custom is attributed to the hadith—the record of the traditions and sayings of Prophet Muhammad, which is held in high regard by Muslims.

Indeed, in practice, some Muslim sects believe that a marriage can continue if the husband decides to reconcile within three months of him conveying talaq. A wife cannot obtain instant divorce. Instead, divorce initiated by a wife is called khula—and is obtained through arbitration in Muslim courts.

After the bill’s passage, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historic wrong done to Muslim women.”

The clamor around instant divorce has been building for the past decade. In that time, there have been reported cases of Muslim men, such as Rehman’s husband, carrying out instant divorce through letters, text messages, emails, and WhatsApp messages—without providing alimony or financial support.

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), a women’s-rights group, spearheaded the campaign for the ban. The BMMA raises awareness on the issue and provides legal aid to women who report misuse of divorce provisions.

Rehman was exploring options to make her husband accountable when she was introduced to BMMA members. She and others who were divorced in a similar manner filed a lawsuit that made its way to India’s Supreme Court. In 2017, the court declared instant divorce illegal and unconstitutional. In effect, the judgment meant that such divorce could not end a marriage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party–led government’s stance is that it enacted the law this week to reinforce the court ruling. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the upper house of Parliament that more than 300 cases have come to light since the court’s judgment. The government maintains that Muslim women are vulnerable both socially and financially because of an absence of reforms in the Muslim community. There is no official data on the prevalence of instant divorce in India.

But the passage of the law also raises questions about whether the government should involve itself in what is essentially Muslim personal law. At issue is the practice of religion in India. To account for a diverse population of different faiths, the framers of India’s constitution, which was adopted in 1950, allowed every religious group to formulate personal laws. So, a Hindu would be allowed to follow Hindu rules for marriage; ditto Christians and those of other faiths. (Couples also can—and do—choose to marry under the secular Special Marriage Act.) For Muslims, who constitute 14 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population, family matters, including marriage, divorce, and inheritance, come under the purview of Muslim personal law.