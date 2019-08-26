Initially reliant upon Vietnam for his power, Hun Sen and his Cambodian People’s Party later derived legitimacy from assistance provided by international aid organizations and Western governments, including the U.S. But Washington and others insisted upon some semblance of democratic elections if the aid money was to continue to flow, creating space for a real opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, to make gains in the legislature and challenge Hun Sen himself. Hun Sen completed his slow-motion pivot toward China prior to the 2018 election, with Beijing providing election assistance and voicing support for him after he banned the CNRP and cracked down on local media. Effectively unchallenged, Hun Sen “won” another term as his CPP took all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

CNRP President Kem Sokha is under house arrest, after spending more than a year in prison on spurious treason charges. Mu Sochua, the party’s vice president, told me that Hun Sen is now beholden to the CCP.

“There’s no way Hun Sen can say no to China; he’s paranoid about losing his power,” she said. “There’s no way he would win a free and fair election.”

Cambodia effectively serves as a proxy vote for China in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), she said. Indeed, Hun Sen’s government has voted twice since 2012 to block language critical of China’s island-building in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, massive amounts of investment are flowing into Cambodia, which is expecting GDP growth of about 7 percent this year, through Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative. In the capital, Phnom Penh, construction of luxury condominiums, widely viewed as vehicles for Chinese money laundering, is booming. In the country’s south, the small city of Sihanoukville has become a hub of Chinese construction, which has brought with it more than 80 casinos, sex and drug trafficking, and a skyrocketing cost of living that is pricing most Cambodians out of what was once their home.

Sochua, the Trump administration, and others are also convinced that, just as in the South China Sea, the Chinese port development in Sihanoukville will eventually become an installation serving the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

“You’ll lose the fundamental rights of your people,” Sochua warned other smaller countries considering closer ties to Beijing. “You’ll lose your territory; you’ll lose your sovereignty.”

Australia

Last week, another Lennon Wall of Post-it notes expressing support for the protests in Hong Kong was once again torn down at the University of Queensland, which has emerged as one of several flash points where Chinese nationalists have confronted supporters of the Hong Kong protesters, sometimes violently. Patriotic students who were violent toward Hong Kong supporters in Sydney, Melbourne, and elsewhere have recently been praised by the Chinese embassy in Canberra.