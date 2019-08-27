Read: Brexit has triggered Britain’s most ambitious migration exercise ever

A spokesman for Britain’s Home Office, which handles immigration issues, told me the decision to end freedom of movement would have no bearing on this deadline, noting that “EU citizens and their families still have until at least December 2020 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme,” which would grant them legal status in Britain after Brexit.

In practice, however, it’s not so simple. Under Britain’s current immigration system, EU nationals who live and work in the country don’t require any documentation apart from a valid passport. As a result, there is no formal government registry of those who have exercised their free-movement rights to live and work in Britain. The estimated figure of 3.5 million EU nationals in Britain is just that—an estimate.

This means that if freedom of movement were to end tomorrow, or in two months, there would be no way for the British government to distinguish between the EU nationals who are eligible to stay in the country and those who have newly arrived. The only ones they can foreseeably account for are the 1 million EU nationals who have already applied for settled status through the government’s EU Settlement Scheme.

“The vast majority of [EU nationals in Britain] have not yet applied to the scheme,” Kuba Jablonowski, a research associate at the3million, an advocacy group for EU citizens in Britain, told me, noting that even those who have already been granted their new legal status still lack any physical documentation to prove it. (A copy of a letter confirming an applicant’s settled status seen by The Atlantic states, “This letter is not proof of your status in the U.K.”)

This poses a problem for EU nationals living in Britain, where virtually every aspect of life—including employment, renting a home, visiting a doctor’s office, and opening a bank account—requires proof of legal status in the country. “If somebody gets a job on the first of November and goes to their employer, how do they evidence that they have a right to work?” Jablonowski asked.

According to the British government, just as they do now. In a statement, the Home Office reaffirmed that those who haven’t applied for their new legal status “will still have the same entitlements to work, benefits and services and will be able to prove these in the same way as they do now.” When asked for examples of how EU nationals would provide proof of their current status, the Home Office said it would not comment further.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously pledged to protect EU citizens, arguing, “It isn’t right that people who have spent years of their lives in the U.K. … should worry about their continued presence in the U.K. as a result of our decision to leave.” Yet by moving up the deadline by which freedom of movement would end, the government has both introduced the exact uncertainty it had hoped to avoid and created a conundrum for those whose job it is to distinguish between those who came before Brexit and those who arrived after.