“Scandals that involve judges are even more dangerous to democracies than scandals that involve other institutional actors, since the judiciary only derives its legitimacy from the claim to neutrality,” Donatella della Porta, a professor of political science at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Florence, Italy, and expert on corruption and anti-corruption campaigns, told me. Moro famously modeled his own crusade on Mani Pulite, or “Clean Hands,” the Italian corruption investigation that started in the 1990s. Mani Pulite weakened and discredited the political class, forcing them to re-brand, but not did reduce overall corruption, della Porta says.

“There are not many examples of truly successful anti-corruption campaigns,” della Porta says.

She said investigative journalism had raised awareness in some cases -- but that the other way these battles have been fought, with a mobilized judiciary leading the charge, usually has serious consequences.

“They divide public opinion, and politicians defend themselves by saying the judiciary has been politicized,” she said. “In Italy, this accusation was inaccurate, but in Brazil, it's been proved to be true.”

The judiciary isn’t the only thing to be politicized. In the first six months of Bolsonaro's government, his opposition to anything that smells vaguely leftist or politically correct has had global consequences. Destruction of the Amazon, already a serious problem under Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff's social democratic governments, has exploded. Bolsonaro responded by firing the head of the scientific body which reports the data, which the president called “lies.”

Bolsonaro responded to The Intercept Brasil revelations by threatening to jail Glenn Greenwald for unspecified crimes, leading the Supreme Court to bar his administration from investigating the Intercept journalist Greenwald as punishment for exercising constitutional rights granted to journalists.

Like in much of South America, Brazil's democracy is only a few decades old in its current iteration; since US.-backed coups led murderous right-wing authoritarian regimes to take power in most of the region during the Cold War. This history has led a few Latin Americans, especially on the left, to wonder aloud if “lawfare,” or the misuse of judicial powers against perceived enemies, is the new mechanism through which conservative elites, or foreign governments, or international capital, undermine democracies, taking the place of the old-fashioned military putsch. Lula himself, in an interview behind bars, told The Intercept he suspected the U.S. Justice Department was behind Lava Jato, though he offered no proof.

The Catholic Church, especially in Brazil, was one of the most important opponents of human rights abuses committed by the era of anticommunist dictatorships. Francis sent Lula a letter in jail earlier this year, encouraging him to keep the faith, and released a video about judicial propriety after the revelations about Lava Jato emerged.