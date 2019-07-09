Museums in the U.K. generally decline to follow suit, claiming that their hands are tied by the law, which forbids them to send valuable objects out of the country. Instead, they point to the benefits of loans and other forms of collaboration. The British Museum, for instance, told me that it was “committed to sharing objects from the collection” and wants to “develop and build long-term equitable relationships” with overseas institutions.

According to Alexander Herman of the Institute of Art and Law, an independent educational organization, institutions such as the British Museum could push for a more generous interpretation of the law, which allows them to dispose of an item if it is considered “unfit” for the collection. This wording was once said to apply to forgeries, but, says Herman, it could also be applied to items such as the Ethiopian tabots, which serve no useful purpose to a museum. “That should be the low-hanging fruit in terms of restitution that should be uncontroversial to even the most conservative [museum] trustees,” he told me.

Instead, the preferred route has been to create laws for specific cases, such as art looted by the Nazis from 1933 to 1945, or human remains, that allow museums to dispose of such objects if they so wish. (The one item the Ethiopian delegation was able to take back home after its visit to the U.K. in March was in the latter category: two locks of Tewodros’s hair, held by the National Army Museum. But other human remains are still off-limits—the U.K. government will not return the body of Tewodros’s son Prince Alemayehu, who died at age 18 after being brought to England and is buried at Windsor Castle.) Herman believes that it’s the fear of “a slippery slope” that prevents the British Museum and other institutions from pushing for a broader interpretation of the law. This fear is reflected in the U.K. government’s position too: In April, responding to Macron’s comments about restitution from French museums, Jeremy Wright, the U.K. culture secretary, told The Times of London that if you “followed the logic of restitution to its logical conclusion,” museums as we know them would empty and there would be “no single points where people can see multiple things.”

This position is unlikely to satisfy the countries and communities asking for restitution. The Maqdala treasures, for instance, form an important part of Ethiopia’s national story. The prominent Ethiopian historian Bahru Zewde told me that Tewodros’s suicide is regarded as “a symbol of defiance and dignity” in a country that resisted colonization longer and more successfully than many of its neighbors. (Ethiopia was never colonized by Britain, and repelled an Italian invasion in 1896, only to be occupied—brutally—by Mussolini’s forces in the 1930s.) Most people in the U.K., by contrast, don’t even know the Maqdala treasures exist. The Ethiopian American novelist Maaza Mengiste, who has written about them, told me, “The fundamental question is, Why doesn’t Britain recognize that these items are important to Ethiopia and they truly matter as much as the most holy or historical items in Britain?”