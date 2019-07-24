Blair, the former Labour prime minister, didn’t bother keeping his seat in Parliament at all in 2007, resigning both his role as Labour leader and his parliamentary seat on the same day. He also quickly sold his house in the constituency, shedding his last physical link with the unfashionable area of the industrial North East of England in favor of his new international life. Such choices have seen his reputation markedly sour in Britain out of office. Though both Cameron and Blair have left public life (excluding occasional comments on Brexit), each went on to find lucrative careers outside parliamentary politics: Blair served five years as a Middle East envoy representing the United States, the EU, Russia, and the United Nations while taking on, in 2008, advisory roles with JP Morgan, the American bank, and the Swiss insurance giant Zurich, before launching his eponymous institute for global change in 2016. He was also revealed to have controversially served as an adviser to the Kazakhstan government, despite its record of human-rights abuses.

Cameron, meanwhile, has spent his political retirement making rounds on the public-speaking circuit, as well as writing his much-anticipated memoir, which is scheduled for release later this year, documenting his own account of the Brexit referendum. (Since both men took on their new roles after leaving office, neither has had to declare his earnings.)

Those close to May say the chances of her following in Cameron’s and Blair’s footsteps are slim, noting that even though she served in senior roles for 21 of her past 22 years in Parliament, she never let those positions interfere with her work for her constituency. “There are lots of trips I’ve been on with her where we’ve ... been on a plane for 14 hours, and we’ve all gone home to go to sleep and she’s gone off to open a village fete,” a third government official told The Atlantic, requesting anonymity to discuss May’s plans once she leaves office. “I think she’ll almost be looking forward to having a bit more time to spend with her constituents.” One of the two officials who confirmed the prime minister’s calls to her predecessors said May would be much closer to Major and Brown in her conduct post–Downing Street than to either Blair or Cameron. Major oversaw a chaotic, scandal-hit administration and was routed by Blair in Labour’s 1997 landslide victory, but has seen his reputation markedly recover in the years since he held office. Until recently, he led a quiet life, becoming president of a major cricket club and involving himself in charity work. Brown also shunned lucrative commercial opportunities to establish his own charitable foundation.

Staying on as MP won’t be easy. Though May will no longer have the weight of the country on her shoulders, she will ultimately play a role in the next critical phase of the Brexit saga. Her successor will have until October 31—just one month of parliamentary time—to deliver a breakthrough Brexit deal that May couldn’t achieve in three years, or prepare to leave the EU without one. What May does, and how she votes, will undoubtedly be scrutinized.

“She can either take the David view that, as a former premier, she knows how difficult it is and she’s going to be … supportive,” Fall said. “Obviously, as an MP, that’s more difficult … It’s not like she’s going to the backbenches and we have a huge majority [May’s Conservatives and their allies have seen their majority reduced to just a handful of votes in Parliament] and she’s just sitting there. Every single vote is critical.”