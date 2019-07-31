Yet his case is remarkable for another reason, one that has consequences far beyond Syria’s conflict. Raslan is being prosecuted in Germany, but not for any crimes committed in the country, nor against its nationals. Instead, he is being subject to a principle in international law known as universal jurisdiction. Germany and a small handful of other European countries have decided that when it comes to certain crimes, the notion of jurisdiction—that a government or authority can prosecute only crimes committed within its own borders—does not always apply.

In effect, Berlin is saying its prosecutors can bring charges against anyone alleged to have committed crimes against humanity, genocide, or war crimes anywhere in the world, against any other nation’s people.

“It is a surprise for everyone,” Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian lawyer living in Berlin and a witness in the case against Raslan, said. Bunni, who recalls ending up at the same refugee center in Berlin as Raslan, continued: “Nobody could imagine that universal jurisdiction could work.”

The Raslan case is one of several that German authorities—led by a combination of the federal prosecutor’s office, with 11 dedicated staff members, and a specialized police war-crimes unit, with 17 people—are pursuing that extend beyond their borders. Because Germany doesn’t normally announce whom it has warrants out for until an arrest is made, it is unclear precisely how many such efforts are under way. In a December 2018 report for a German trade journal, the federal prosecutor Christian Ritscher, who heads the office responsible for war crimes, said there were 80 open inquiries related to international criminal law, of which about half had to do with Iraq and Syria, with 10 arrest warrants outstanding. Ritscher said his office had also received hundreds more referrals for potential cases that year alone. (Both the federal prosecutor’s office and the police war-crimes unit declined requests for comment.)

Previous attempts have foundered on political sensitivities, unwilling prosecutors, and a lack of evidence, witnesses, or resources. But that has been changing: The number of so-called named suspects in cases that rely on some facet of universal jurisdiction increased by 18 percent last year compared with 2017, according to Trial International, and cases similar to Raslan’s are under way in Austria, France, and Sweden.

The overall impact of such efforts is significant—what prosecutors are doing here in Europe may eventually change the way war criminals the world over are prosecuted. It is, according to the international criminal-law expert and Stanford professor Beth Van Schaack, “a sign of the development of a new system of international justice that is more integrated and coordinated than ever before.”