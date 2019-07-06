To understand the makeup of the Conservative Party, it helps to look at the numbers. Though 42.3 percent of the U.K. electorate voted Conservative in the last general election, the overall membership of the party is notably smaller: Approximately 165,000 people are card-carrying Conservatives who pay an annual fee of £25 ($31) to maintain their membership. (By contrast, the opposition Labour Party boasts more than half a million members who pay as much as £51 annually in dues. The Liberal Democrats have approximately 105,000 members, most of whom pay £36 annually.)

These members “aren’t particularly representative of British society in the 21st century,” Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and a co-author of the forthcoming book Footsoldiers: Political Party Membership in the 21st Century, told me. He noted, for example, that 97 percent of Tory members identify as white—a marked contrast from the general population, of which 15 percent is of an ethnic-minority background.

Diversity isn’t where the divergence stops. According to the Party Members Project, a research initiative of Britain’s largest political parties conducted by Bale and the academics Paul Webb and Monica Poletti last year, the Tory rank and file tend to be older. The average age is 57, which is higher than the U.K. average age of 40, though not that different from the average Labour and Liberal Democrat ages of 53 and 52, respectively. They also tend to be more male: Seven out of 10 Tories are men (a gender imbalance that is even worse in Parliament, where female lawmakers make up 21 percent of the Conservative benches—though the party is the only one that has elected two women as leaders, Margaret Thatcher and May).

Read: The search for a Brexit-era Margaret Thatcher

In terms of education, 42 percent of Conservatives hold a university degree—a figure lower than the all-party average of 51 percent, but on par with the wider U.K. average. In general, Tory members tend to be concentrated in the more economically prosperous southern half of England and are of predominantly private-sector career backgrounds. (Issues of diversity are not exclusive to the Conservative Party, however. In general, Bale said that party membership in Britain across the political spectrum tends to skew more toward middle-class, middle-aged voters.)

But perhaps the starkest difference between Conservatives and the rest of the U.K. electorate is their position on Brexit. The average Tory member wants Britain to leave the European Union as soon as possible, with more than half willing to countenance damage to the country’s economy and the unraveling of the union with Northern Ireland and Scotland just to see it happen—a remarkable statement from members of what is officially the Conservative and Unionist Party. While 28 percent of the country overall supports leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement, a recent survey by the British polling firm YouGov found that a majority of Conservatives would support this outcome. More than half of Tory members polled said they would vote for the next party leader based on that person’s Brexit plan alone.