The unfortunate comparisons come as Britain finds itself at a crucial juncture in its history. For those who advocated for Brexit, separation from the EU is an assertion of the country’s independence. But leaving the bloc, possibly without a formal agreement, as Johnson has advocated, risks a severe economic shock. By resurrecting episodes of British heroism, those advocating for Brexit, “do or die,” hope to lift the crisis from the soul-sapping humdrum of everyday economics into a wider, more glorious narrative of British derring-do: of adversity overcome on the road to national liberation.

Johnson’s poetic pledge, which came in response to a question from a journalist who used the phrase, has quickly led to uncomfortable comparisons between his proposed Brexit strategy—leave with or without a deal by October 31—and the slaughter in Crimea. Is Johnson really proposing a suicidal assault against a far mightier opponent— the European Union—with inevitably disastrous consequences for the country?

But Johnson is not alone in falling back on the language of glorious defeat in trying to make sense of Britain’s Brexit strategy. A senior U.K. official heavily involved in the British government’s negotiations with Brussels, who asked for anonymity because he is not permitted to speak on the record, told me he expected the next government to try to turn the prospective chaos of a no-deal exit from the European Union into a 21st century Dunkirk—an even greater example of heroic defeat, this time during World War II, that is lodged in the collective British psyche. In this scenario, a Prime Minister Johnson will attempt to rally the country behind the government using the “Dunkirk spirit” if things begin to spiral out of control. The miracle of Dunkirk has attained semi-mythical status, sustaining morale during the early years of the war, coming to symbolize the power of British resolve in the face of unimaginable odds.

But like all national myths, the Charge of the Light Brigade and Dunkirk conceal as much as they reveal. “Britain’s history is actually one of crushing victories against technologically and financially less sophisticated entities,” Dan Snow, the British historian and TV presenter, told me. “Britain conquered Australasia, New Zealand, Canada and destroyed the Mughal Empire in India by an application of overwhelming force and an ability to borrow money at historically low levels of interest. But the stories we have chosen to remember, curiously, are the more romantic stories of do or die.”

Snow said the reason the British can celebrate the Charge of the Light Brigade, despite the fact that it was an overwhelming defeat, is because, ultimately, it was but a blip on the road to victory in the Crimean War, setting up another half century of global British hegemony.