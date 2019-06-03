The point of Trump’s state visit, seemingly, is to quell those divisions—if not in practice, then at least aspirationally.

The last time Trump visited London, the climate was, well, tense. Mass protests were organized. A large yellow blimp depicting the U.S. president as a baby was deployed. Ceremonial faux pas were committed. Trump even managed to insult Prime Minister Theresa May by openly criticizing her strategy to deliver Brexit (comments for which he later apologized). As my colleague Rachel Donadio reported at the time, the whole affair proved to be “less a triumphant celebration of the ‘special relationship’ between two long-standing allies and more an exercise in damage control.”

That exercise in damage control is likely to be on display this time around too. In interviews with British newspapers ahead of his trip, Trump once again criticized May’s handling of Brexit; said that Nigel Farage, the leading Brexiteer, should be put in charge of negotiations with the EU; added that he thought Boris Johnson would be “excellent” as the next leader of the Conservative Party and, consequently, as British prime minister; and appeared to insult Meghan Markle, the former American actress who is married to Prince Harry.

Despite the clear strains, those who work to maintain the U.K.-U.S. relationship say it is fundamentally intact. Last month Michael Garrett, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, highlighted the interoperability of the two countries’ armed forces and called the bonds of defense cooperation “unshakable.” Woody Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., has dubbed the defense partnership “the envy of the world.”

Indeed, Britain has one of the highest numbers of deployed soldiers in NATO and, unlike most of the military alliance’s members, meets the 2 percent defense-spending threshold, a persistent demand of Trump’s. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, one of a dozen potential successors to May, has called on the government to increase that figure over the next decade. But Britain’s military might isn’t what it used to be. Budget cuts have sparked warnings from former military officials that the country’s status as a credible power could be “at risk.” Meanwhile, it’s France, not Britain, that has emerged in recent years as the U.S.’s key NATO ally in Europe.

U.S. officials dismiss any suggestion that the U.K.-U.S. alliance has weakened. “We do more together than any two countries in the world,” Eric Pahon, a spokesman for the Defense Department, told The Atlantic, adding: “Our special relationship is not a historic artifact, but a current reality and strength for both of us.”

Just because the alliance is strong, however, doesn’t mean it can’t be tested. Iran is one issue where further posturing from the U.S. could spark a potential, if unintended, military escalation—one that would force Washington’s allies to make some difficult decisions. A more aggressive stance “could be something that creates disagreement on the defense side,” Amanda Sloat, a former State Department official who is now with the Brookings Institution, told The Atlantic.