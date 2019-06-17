Read: It’s the right wing’s Italy now

His Washington visit is a major coup. Although institutional protocol prevents Salvini from formally meeting Trump—as deputy prime minister, he’ll meet his counterpart, Pence—the visit more than symbolically places Salvini in the company of other “strongmen” who have visited the White House this year: Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

In a news conference after his meeting with Pompeo, Salvini said the two discussed “values” and culture, and he made a case for how Italy was more in line with the Trump administration than France and Germany, both controlled by centrist governments, and could be a valuable interlocutor in Europe. “I think Italy is the biggest European country with which the United States can and wants to have a dialogue right now,” Salvini said. This may be grandiloquent, but it’s certainly true that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel aren’t on the same page as Trump.

The Washington visit helps secure Salvini’s power at home and contribute to his image as a strong, responsible statesman. In comparison with Salvini’s formal bilateral meetings in Washington, the head of the Five Star Movement, the senior partner in Italy’s governing coalition, went to France in February to meet with members of the “yellow vest” movement, whose street protests have often turned violent and who have called for Macron’s resignation. The total bypassing of institutional ties led France to call back its ambassador to Italy for a time.

Read: Macron and Salvini: two leaders, two competing visions for Europe

Ahead of Salvini’s trip, there was much speculation in Italy about whether this would be a decisive moment. “He could go as vice premier and come back as a candidate leading a coalition,” Adolfo Urso, a senator from the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which would join such a coalition, told the Italian daily Il Foglio, which is conservative but highly critical of the current Italian government.

A devoted admirer of Trump (and of Russian President Vladimir Putin), Salvini changed his party’s motto to “Italians first” after taking over the leadership of the League in 2013. He’s transformed it from a separatist party that wants more tax autonomy for the wealthier Italian north into a national sovereignist party that has been conquering the center and south of Italy with its message of lower taxes and Italy “for Italians,” and its promises to protect Italy’s borders from what Salvini calls an invasion of illegal immigration.

What the proposed wall with Mexico is to Trump, Italy’s ports are to Salvini, and he’s made a dramatic point of closing them to boats from nongovernmental organizations that have rescued would-be immigrants from drowning at sea. This hard line has made him a point of reference for right-wing politicians across Europe, including the National Rally of Marine Le Pen, in France. Salvini has long admired Le Pen, but in recent months the tables have turned, and she’s now benefiting from his success.