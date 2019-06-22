Muñoz bounced around the bureaucracy, from the national housing ministry to the city water agency and a presidential campaign. He also spent three years as head of the shady Administrative Department of Security, the Colombian equivalent of both the FBI and the CIA, which he was assigned to close. He worked under three presidential administrations. In between, he studied urban planning at the London School of Economics.

His successful career ultimately landed him a comfortable job as a counselor with the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington, D.C., where his daughter went to a Montessori school and his wife consulted for international organizations. But his story wasn’t going to end there.

After four years in Washington, Muñoz got a call last year from President Juan Manuel Santos, whom he had worked with previously. Santos wanted him to come back to Colombia and figure out what to do about the massive problem spilling over from Venezuela. Santos was near the end of his second term, fully invested in his legacy of making peace with his country’s largest insurgent group. Venezuela would be the next president’s problem, but Santos had little choice but to act on migration: By the start of last year, thousands of Venezuelans were begging for food and sleeping in the streets in the region spanning Colombia’s 1,378-mile border with Venezuela. Border communities were increasingly calling for a response from the national government. Santos sent troops to the border, announced that Muñoz would begin to manage the situation, and then handed off the baton to his successor, President Iván Duque Márquez.

This was Muñoz’s biggest challenge yet. He told me he thought his propensity for problem-solving had propelled him through his career. He knew he had to study the problem of migration, and to have it documented for those interested in helping. He commissioned a study by the World Bank and began a painstaking survey of the hundreds of thousands of undocumented Venezuelans in the country, who wouldn’t easily discuss their legal status with government surveyors. Colombia extended residency to all Venezuelans and worked hard to get them all signed up.

“He has a realistic and pragmatic vision of integration,” Rui Marques, the founder of an international chain of support programs for migrants, Ubuntu Academy, told me about Muñoz. “Colombia aspires to be a good example of national policies toward the reception of migrants.”

Quickly Muñoz realized that the problem before him would take a decade or more to resolve. He aimed not to feed or house the thousands of people who arrived at the border every day, but rather to cultivate an economy that would do its best to allow everyone a chance to earn a living. In March, he launched a $240 million stimulus spending plan to energize the border zone, which he designed between efforts to calm the regular political crises that rattle the area. Muñoz recounts them month by month: when an indigenous tribe walked out of Venezuela and set up camp in Colombia; when Colombian authorities struggled to take a census of the undocumented population; when a surge of pregnant Venezuelans overcrowded border hospitals to give birth; when the national government decreed that every Venezuelan child be admitted to a school in the border zone; or when the migrants began hiking the long, cold mountain highway into Colombia.