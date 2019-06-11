In the newspaper La Croix, the essayist Cécile Guilbert wrote that, in protesting the performance, the students had been ignorant and “crass,” and said their behavior was “absolutely revolting.” Pierre Jourde, a literary critic who was himself a UNEF member in the 1970s, called the student union “idiotic, totalitarian, illiterate and obscurantist.” The popular magazine Marianne, a longtime defender of French universalism, devoted a recent issue to what it called “the offensive of those obsessed with race, sex, gender, identity.” In a series of articles, its authors accused a segment of the left of “importing American political correctness; infiltrating universities, nonprofits and unions; wanting to put an end to universalism,” and “banning works of art.” The education minister, one of three senior politicians to weigh in, said the incident reflected an “identitarian and communautariste slide,” which he described as “one of the most serious challenges of our era.” Ignoring this “latent violence,” he warned, “would be like remaining blind to the rise of fascism in the 1920s.”

The incident highlighted enduring fissures even within the world of antiracism groups. LICRA, France’s most prominent antidiscrimination organization and a champion of the universalist, color-blind model, also condemned the incident. Its press release said UNEF and CRAN had supported the blockade; both groups say they didn’t. But Mario Stasi, the president of LICRA, contends they supported the blockade by default. “The CRAN acted like the morality police and denounced the play,” he told me. “What followed is their responsibility.”

I asked Stasi whether there was room to consider the students’ and activists’ perception that the play was offensive—even if the offense had been unintentional. “It’s not a question of their feelings,” he said. “It’s a communautariste political project. How can we debate, when the CRAN tries to impose its own vision—one of a fractured France? We want to maintain universalism.”

Why did the Sorbonne episode, one of many recent spats over race, hit such a nerve? According to Éric Fassin, a sociologist at Paris University 8, it combines the “double symbolism” of the Sorbonne—one of France’s most prestigious universities, which was central to the country’s May 1968 protests—and a protest against a classical text. “Preventing it [The Suppliants] from taking place is seen as an attack on the heart of the culture,” he told me.

The decision to stage the blockade—defended by a minority, but generalized to describe the actions of all parties involved—deepened polarization, he added. “Now conservatives are all too happy to talk about freedom of expression,” Fassin said. “They can say, ‘Look how intolerant these antiracists are, how they wage their war against the “politically incorrect.”’” From there, the debate lost its complexity, he argued, as LICRA and others glossed over the different organizations’ varied positions and the questions they raised: “What is the history of racial costumes in France? How do certain aesthetic choices fit into racism? Can we talk about racism in the arts, without involving the people it affects? Who determines the meaning of art—the artist or the audience?”