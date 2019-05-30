Read: Theresa May’s final humiliation

This cheat sheet will be updated as the Tory leadership contest progresses. Here are the candidates:

BORIS JOHNSON

Who is he?

Britain’s gaffe-prone foreign secretary until his resignation last year in protest of May’s Brexit deal. Before that, he was the mayor of London.

Why does he want to run?

He’s ambitious. The 54-year-old, who is said to have aspired to be “ world king ” as a child, was expected to seek the position in 2016. (May eventually won that race.) But he bowed out when Michael Gove, one of his key allies who is Britain’s environmental secretary, withdrew support so he could launch his own—ultimately unsuccessful—leadership bid instead. Now, Johnson fancies himself the party’s best hope to deliver Brexit by the end of October—with or without a deal with the EU. He called the Conservative Party’s crushing defeat at the European Parliament elections a “ final warning ” to deliver on Brexit or face being “fired” from running the country.

Who supports him?

More than two dozen Conservative MPs, including arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg and his own brother Jo Johnson. Still, not everyone is ready for Boris. Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve pledged to leave the party if Johnson become leader, citing, among other reasons, the former foreign secretary’s “ embarassing ” comments comparing Muslim women who wear full-face veils to “letterboxes” and “bank robbers.”

How did he vote in the 2016 referendum?

Leave: He was one of the most prominent figureheads of the campaign. But he also faces allegations of misconduct over claims he made during the referendum that Britain sends £350 million ($470 million) to Brussels as a member of the EU each week (this figure has since been debunked ).

What else do we know?

President Trump considers Johnson, who was born in New York City, “ a friend of mine. ”

DOMINIC RAAB

Who is he?

The former Brexit Secretary (and the second to resign from his post in protest of May’s Brexit deal).

Why does he want to run?

Raab considers himself the “ optimism and change ” candidate who will fight for a “ fairer ” Britain. On Brexit, he has pledged to go back to Brussels and renegotiate May’s Brexit deal (an option the EU has repeatedly rejected ). Barring that, the 45-year-old said he would take Britain out of the EU without a deal at the end of October—an outcome few Conservative MPs would support, but one Raab said would be “ very difficult ” to stop.

Who supports him?

An estimated 22 backers , including David Davis, his predecessor as Brexit secretary.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum?

Leave.

What else do we know?

His favorite lunch : A chicken caesar and bacon baguette, a superfruit pot, and a vitamin volcano smoothie.

MICHAEL GOVE

Who is he?

Britain’s environmental secretary. Before that, he served as justice secretary, chief whip, and education secretary.