The issue has become so prevalent that police have even tried preventing people from buying milkshakes near political rallies. Some places, like this McDonald’s in Edinburgh, honored a request by police not to sell ice cream or milkshakes because of their proximity to a Brexit Party rally. Others were less willing.

Milkshakes haven’t always been the obvious choice for political protesters trying to make a statement. While people in other countries have opted to pelt politicians with noodles or yogurt, in Britain the traditional projectile of protest is the egg. Even the most senior of British politicians, from former Prime Minister David Cameron to former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, have been hit with them. The reason for the egg’s popularity is simple: It is light, compact, and apart from the occasional rotten one, it is a seemingly innocuous tool of protest. But eggs are also effective. After all, “nothing strips a politician of his gravitas quite like a slick of yolk drooling down his lapels or shards of shell peppering his side parting,” freelance journalist Chitra Ramaswamy wrote of Britain’s egging phenomenon for the Guardian in 2015. In many ways, milkshakes are no different.

Read: People pleased with themselves for throwing stuff at politicians, ranked

In other places, though, eggs are still the protester’s edible projectile of choice. In Australia, a 17-year-old was declared “Egg Boy” after he cracked an egg on far-right politician Fraser Anning for comments in which the senator appeared to blame Muslim immigration for the deadly mass shootings at two mosques in Christchuch, New Zealand.

In Britain, the debate over whether it’s OK to throw milkshakes at politicians has been a somewhat subdued one: While some have noted the time-honored place that non-violent ridicule of politicians has had in the country, others have argued against throwing things at politicians at all, no matter how minor the object.

Milkshakes may be seemingly harmless, but that doesn’t make it legal. Many of those who have engaged in what has been dubbed “lactose against intolerance” have been taken into police custody. A police spokesperson said the man who threw the £5.25 ($6.68) milkshake at Farage was arrested on suspicion of common assault. If found guilty, the individual, later identified as Paul Crowther, 32, could be fined or face a six-month prison sentence. Still, Crowther said he doesn’t regret what he did with the milkshake, though he added: “I was quite looking forward to [drinking] it.”