MUMBAI—Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is on a mission that is at once impossibly simple and yet somehow insurmountable: He is training Indian politicians to be competent. Not just any politicians, mind you—Hindu nationalist politicians. Sahasrabuddhe, a senior official in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, has for years been admitting election hopefuls to his Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, teaching them to deliver speeches, debate while staying on message, and promote good governance, all to show them how to work the system and, ultimately, master it. In essence, Sahasrabuddhe and his colleagues are trying to professionalize nationalism. Such an effort to induct a new generation of leaders into political life is unusual in India, where many elected officials still rely on patrons or lineage to rise to the top. The institute, which markets itself as offering an Ivy League education in politics, offers a window into the BJP's efforts to educate its cadres and widen its appeal. It suggests a level of strategic calm in a political party that faces tough national parliamentary elections this month and next, but which is nevertheless playing a longer game of investing in youth and expanding party ranks.

The institute’s classes offer a version of Indian history and society that has parallels with narratives pushed by the Steve Bannons and Nigel Farages of the world. India’s political establishment, the IIDL’s lecturers argue, has for years benefited from corrupt excesses, to the country’s detriment. In their telling, Westernization and globalization have caused more harm than good, and India’s path to greatness lies in reviving religious and cultural traditions. The world over, “democracy is failing,” Sahasrabuddhe told me. “If democracy is not in a position to cater to better quality of lives—if after changing government, I can’t see a change in my life, what is the point?” Housed in a lush, luxury-resort-like building surrounded by large, open spaces; tree-lined roads; and a helicopter landing pad so high-ranking politicians on tight schedules can fly in to make speeches, the IIDL operates much like a fully fledged university. Though it does not award official degrees, it publishes research papers on issues that animate India’s Hindu right, such as al-Qaeda, the War on Terror, and illegal migration from Bangladesh. Fees are steep by Indian standards, at 300,000 rupees ($4,200) for a nine-month course. Classes are structured to cover a range of topics, including governance, social-media skills, and speech delivery. The works of philosophers such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Thomas Hobbes are packed in with practical skills related to electioneering and administering government.

Read: Misinformation is endangering India’s election When I visited one recent Friday morning, a guest lecturer asked his class to brainstorm arguments for banning the sale of beef, something of a totemic issue for the BJP and one that has sparked much acrimony between India’s dominant Hindu and minority Muslim populations—Hindus consider cows sacred, but many Muslims rely on the beef industry for their livelihoods. A student called out from the back of the room that India’s majority “doesn’t want it,” as if to say, What’s to debate? The lecturer dismissed that answer, explaining that the rules of democracy equated to “the rule of the majority, and protection of the minority.” He then suggested that a smart politician might sell the policy without mentioning religion at all, and instead focus on milk being a source of protein. “Children in this country,” he told his students, “already are deficient in milk.” The students in the class were bright, argumentative, and charismatic. Most didn’t have particular attachments to traditional ideologies of the left or right (they offered no strong opinions when I asked about big or small government, foreign-investment policy, or the welfare state, for example), but felt passionately about systemic change, and particularly about reducing corruption. They were deeply suspicious of the mainstream media. Though the IIDL says it is open to applicants of all backgrounds, no Muslims were in the class, a noticeable absence in a country where about 14 percent of the population is Muslim. The class’s demographics roughly matched the BJP’s core demographic—young Hindu men, mostly from India’s Hindi-speaking heartland. Ravi Pokharna, the IIDL’s deputy dean, said this was simply because there were no suitable Muslim applicants, rather than because the application process was skewed against any religious group. There was also only one woman out of 10 students in a session I sat in on. Students are free to choose any political party they feel aligned to after completing the course, but the slant of lectures tilts toward causes espoused by the BJP. (Though the IIDL does not have a direct relationship with the BJP, and told me it is funded by fees from students, its parent organization and the BJP are both affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a powerful Hindu nationalist grouping that is committed to the principles of Hindutva, or “Hindu-ness.”) The vision presented by the IIDL and, by extension, the BJP stands in marked contrast to that offered by the founders of modern India. For much of its seven decades of independence, India was governed by the Congress Party, which had long been controlled by Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister, and now his descendants. After independence from British rule, Nehru and his counterparts sought to build a state that was free for people of all faiths and deeply socialist, and throughout most of the 20th century, that Nehruvian ideal held sway here. Over the years, though, Congress has suffered corruption scandals, claims of elitism, and episodes of poor governance. Critics on the Hindu right accuse it of pandering to minorities to win votes.