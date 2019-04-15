Since the fall of the Suharto regime in 1998, Indonesia has developed a good track record for organizing free, fair, and peaceful elections, notable for a country that is beset by corruption, poor infrastructure, and bureaucratic incompetence. Indeed, the incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo was only able to rise from relative obscurity to become the leader of the world’s third-biggest democracy largely because of his country’s competitive elections.

All told, Wednesday’s polls will see more than 245,000 candidates running for more than 20,000 seats, as well as the headline contest between Jokowi, as the president is known, and his challenger, Prabowo Subianto.

Burdened by a long history of military rule, and an abortive attempt at electoral democracy in the 1950s, Indonesia’s voting system has been designed to make it hard to steal elections. The key to curbing manipulation is the large number of polling stations, each of which caters to only a few hundred voters, as well as the fact that initial counting takes place in the open. Indonesian voters choose candidates by using a metal nail to pierce a hole in the ballot paper, and soon after the polls close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, election workers will begin counting tallies by holding each one up so that those present can see the light shining through the hole. While this task is quickly completed at each polling station, the process of counting and checking all the votes nationwide takes about one month. The transparent process at each polling station, however, allows survey organizations to conduct their own “quick counts.”

At the last presidential election, in 2014, the KPU also uploaded the results from each polling station to its website, allowing a civic-minded group of Indonesian techies to conduct its own full count. The collective, called Kawal Pemilu, or “guard the election,” played a vital role in maintaining faith in the system, after Prabowo (who unsuccessfully challenged Jokowi in those polls) claimed erroneously that the vote had been stolen. Kawal Pemilu will be watching again this year.

The process, of course, is far from infallible. Supporters of Prabowo have been spreading disinformation through social media that is designed to undermine confidence in the KPU’s impartiality. Vote-buying is widespread, with one in three Indonesians having accepted cash, rice, or other daily goods as an inducement to support a certain candidate, according to one study. Still, with secret balloting, candidates and their agents have no way to ensure that people will do as they are asked. (There is an exception to secret ballots, in remote areas of Papua, where Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has allowed community voting out of respect for traditional custom. There, village heads sometimes sell their community’s votes to the highest bidder, leading to absurd turnouts of 100 percent in some areas. But at the national level at least, such manipulation barely makes a dent in the overall results.)