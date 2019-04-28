Of all the traditional pub chains to be found in the United Kingdom, perhaps none is more famous than, or as ubiquitous as, J. D. Wetherspoon. Its nearly 900 pubs can be found across Britain and Ireland, in repurposed movie theaters, post offices, banks, and churches. Some of them even double as hotels. But what makes the chain so well known, paradoxically, is just how unremarkable it is. ’Spoons, as its regulars affectionately call it, is immediately recognizable for its plain, understated atmosphere. There is no music and only simple furniture—nothing with a whiff of added expense. It’s the sort of place where anyone can go for a decent pint and a quick meal at a reliably low price. A beer, for example, can cost as little as £3.50 ($4.50) at a ’Spoons in central London, compared with nearly twice as much elsewhere in town. In an era when pub closures have become the new normal in Britain—more than 11,000 have been shuttered over the past decade—this level of affordability can’t be taken for granted. And though Wetherspoon has faced its own share of economic uncertainty in recent years, in many ways it embodies much of what the ideal of the pub symbolizes in Britain: a place where people—irrespective of class, wealth, or political persuasion—can go to socialize, relax, and have a drink.

More recently, however, Wetherspoon has become something seemingly antithetical to Britain’s pub tradition: political. The 2016 Brexit referendum transformed the pub chain into an unlikely battleground in the fight for the U.K. to leave the European Union—a cause championed by its founder and chairman, Tim Martin. The 64-year-old entrepreneur was one of the few big business leaders to support the “Leave” campaign in 2016, and has since emerged as one of the loudest voices in favor of Britain leaving the EU without a transitional withdrawal deal. (Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiated agreement with the EU has thrice been rejected by British lawmakers, forcing her government to seek multiple delays to the U.K.’s exit from the bloc.) Martin is regularly given a platform on British television-news programs and at pro-Brexit rallies. When he isn’t out pushing a no-deal Brexit, he can be found promoting his cause to his customers: Each of his pubs is supplied with several copies of his in-house, pro-Brexit magazine Wetherspoon News, and drinks are often served on his “No Deal” beer coasters. Martin’s rise to national prominence is emblematic of a new class of nonpoliticians who have emerged as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the EU. But it also reveals another unexpected outcome of Brexit: the politicization of almost every aspect of British life. Families have been torn apart. Friendships have been ruined. And one of the country’s most treasured social institutions, the pint at the pub, has been compromised.

Read: In a bid to ‘take back control,’ Britain lost it I first met Martin in early April. To the disappointment of many Brexiteers, the British government had obtained a short extension to the country’s original March 29 exit date to give Parliament more time to find a majority to support May’s Brexit deal or another viable alternative. Those efforts ultimately failed, and what began as a brief, time-limited delay is now projected to be much longer: Without enough lawmakers willing to back the prime minister’s deal or countenance leaving without one, the EU granted Britain a further extension to its departure date, which has now been postponed until the end of October (with the option to leave earlier if a deal is reached). Unlike the majority of British business leaders who have voiced alarm over the fallout of a no-deal Brexit—a scenario in which Britain would find itself suddenly subject to different rules, tariffs, and regulations than its largest trading partner—Martin is not worried. In fact, he is campaigning for it. On a two-month “Free Trade Tour” of 100 Wetherspoon pubs, which concluded earlier this year, Martin made the case for Britain severing ties with Brussels. “My motivation was to try and contradict the ‘London-media view’ that no deal was a bad thing for the country,” Martin told me at the Metropolitan Bar, a cavernous Wetherspoon pub near London’s Regent’s Park. “To go around and say that free trade—which is no deal—is better than Theresa May’s deal.”

At first blush, Martin seems an unlikely figure to be at the center of a divisive political campaign. He towers at 6-foot-6, and his casual polos and trademark shaggy gray hair set him apart from his ideological counterparts in Westminster. Unlike the majority of those who have emerged as key figures in the Brexit debate, Martin isn’t a politician. He doesn’t belong to any political party. He lacks political aspirations. When I asked him how he got so involved in the Brexit debate, he described it as happening almost by accident. Though he made his views on the EU public through Wetherspoon News, Martin said they didn’t garner much media attention until just before the Brexit vote. “Three months before the referendum, a journalist asked me, ‘What do you think?’ and I said, ‘I think we should leave because [the EU] is undemocratic,’” he said. “And it just took off like a rocket, in the funny way that some things do.” Martin’s public backing of Brexit culminated in a £212,000 donation ($310,000) to the official “Leave” campaign, an enormous sum in British politics, making him one of the biggest financial backers on either side of the referendum. He was among plenty of high-profile business leaders—from the entrepreneur Richard Branson to the inventor James Dyson—adding their voice to the national debate. Unlike many of them, though, Martin didn’t stop promoting his cause when the vote ended, a decision he said stemmed from his belief that Brexit wouldn’t be delivered unless it was campaigned for continuously. “I’d hoped after the referendum that I could stand back from it,” he told me.