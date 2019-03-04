It seems similar to the Brexit stuff. Democrats here are okay with a “soft wall,” but Trump sounds like he wants an extremely literal one. Here’s the thing I’m curious about: Is there a real chance that Britain would just … vote again on Brexit?

Yasmeen: They’re totally similar. It seems like politicians in both of our countries are struggling to deliver on the promises they made to voters. For Trump, it’s the big, beautiful wall that Mexico is supposed to pay for. For May, it’s delivering the best possible Brexit deal that will transform Britain into a global trading powerhouse, but without any of the disadvantages of leaving the EU.

I was at this event for American reporters in London last night, and one of the things we were discussing was how the U.S. system seems so much more adept at handling divided government—it was designed to create gridlock and force compromise. The British governing system, on the other hand, just wasn’t set up for that. Parliament is used to having one party in control, not Theresa May’s wafer-thin, divided majority.

As for a second Brexit vote, that’s the million-pound question! I don’t really see much of an appetite for it. Even if it did happen, there are so many questions that would need to be answered, like: What would the new ballot question be? Would remaining in the EU be one of the options? So many unknowns!

Elaine: Good morning, my friend! Update: We have a national emergency !

The committee that was in charge of coming up with a compromise to fund the Department of Homeland Security reached one. But it only offered about $1.3 billion for the wall, which wasn’t enough for the president. So after agreeing to the compromise, Trump declared a state of emergency, which means that he can unlock additional funds to build the wall.

Of course, 16 states are already suing him to stop it, which means it’ll likely be stalled in the courts for a while. All in all, an eventful week.

Read: The alarming scope of the president’s emergency powers

Yasmeen: Oh, wow. So is this it, then—does this mean he’s getting his wall? Or at least, $1.3 billion of it?

We’re having quite the eventful week here, too! Seven members of Parliament quit the Labour Party because they’re frustrated with where it’s going under its current leader, Jeremy Corbyn. There were rumors that this would happen for a while, but it was still a huge deal when it finally did. They are now going to sit in Parliament as a group of independents, which makes this the biggest defection from a British political party since the 1980s.

Now the question on everyone’s mind in Westminster is who might join them.

Elaine: That’s wild. Why did they leave? Did they disagree with Corbyn about Brexit?