The latest move to close al-Quba and 181 other facilities came after tensions between India and Pakistan surged following a suicide bombing last month against an Indian paramilitary convoy, which killed 40 soldiers. In a video released after the blast, the attacker, a 20-year-old resident of Indian-administered Kashmir, swore allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based militant group that has carried out dozens of high-profile attacks against Indian security forces in Kashmir and elsewhere. India accused Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency of “controlling” the suicide bomber, a charge Pakistan has vehemently denied . Still, since the attack on the convoy, the two countries have bombed each other’s territory, with at least one Indian fighter jet having been shot down by Pakistani forces.

The latest crackdown by Islamabad, coupled with the return of the pilot of the downed Indian plane, has helped lower those tensions. But New Delhi has in the past accused Islamabad of meting out cosmetic punishment against groups such as JeM and LeT, arresting top leaders only to release them and quietly reopen their seminaries months later.

Is this time, with a new government under first-time Prime Minister Imran Khan, any different?

Pakistan previously took on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its allies—which have carried out suicide bombings and other attacks since 2007 in an effort to impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law on the country—in a series of military operations. The latest offensive, which began in 2014, resulted in thousands of claimed TTP casualties and the displacement of the group from Pakistani territory to neighboring Afghanistan, with an accompanying drop in violence. But while Pakistan’s military insists that it does not discern between militant groups, India-centric outfits such as JeM and LeT were largely spared during those actions.

JeM and LeT—the latter of which is blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed more than 160 people—have both been banned under Pakistani law for years, but their charitable and educational arms work openly and with impunity here. Both groups are subject to UN sanctions, with the LeT founder and chief, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, also carrying a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head. Islamabad says it has attempted to apply sanctions against the groups, but that because the individuals involved have never been convicted by a Pakistani court, the asset freezes are usually reversed on appeal by the judicial system.